Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

Quadpack Industries, S.A.

The Board of Directors of Quadpack Industries, S.A. (the "Company") has agreed on May 15, 2024, to call an Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held at Hotel Porta Fira, en Plaza d' Europa, 45, deL'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, on July 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m hours on first call and, in the event that, due to the quorum of attendance not having been reached, the General Meeting cannot be held on first call, it will be held at the same place and time, on July 19, 2024, on second call.

The General Meeting will be held in accordance with the following:

Agenda

First.- Approval of the Annual Accounts and Report of the Directors for Financial Year 2022 ended January 31ST, 2024.

Second.- Approval of the annual accounts (balance sheet, profit and loss statement, statement of recognised income and expense, statement of changes in total equity, cash flow statement and notes) of QUADPACK INDUSTRIES, S.A. and its consolidated Group, all with respect to the Financial Year ended January 31st, 2024.

Third.- Review and approval, if appropriate, of the Non-financial Information Statement of QUADPACK Group, with respect to the Financial Year ended January 31st, 2024 which forms part of the consolidated management report.

Fourth.- Approval of the application of results obtained during Financial Year 2023 ended January 31st, 2024.

Fifth. - Approval of the corporate management for Financial Year 2023 ended January 31st, 2024.

Sixth. - Approval of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024 until 31st January 2025.

Seventh. - Cease and appointments of members of the Board of Directors. Appointment, re-election or ratification of members.