QUADPACK INDUSTRIES, S.A.

(ALQP)
Quadpack Industries S A : Board of Directors moves towards greater diversity and improved governance

04/15/2021
MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

For immediate release 15 April 2021

Quadpack Board of Directors moves towards greater diversity and improved governance

  • Board appoints its first independent member, to extend and encourage diversity of skills and thought
  • As institutional investor, Chrysoula Zervoudakis brings a wealth of experience in financial and governance oversight
  • New Committees to be established to increase transparency, equality and accountability
  • Co-FounderPhilippe Lenglart retires, leaving a legacy of growth and stability

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP) has appointed Chrysoula Zervoudakis to its Board of Directors. Her appointment will be ratified by the shareholders at the annual general meeting on 13 July 2021. She becomes the Board's first independent member, establishing Quadpack's commitment to recruiting diverse board members, to foster a culture of oversight and good governance.

Quadpack's board currently comprises seven members: Tim Eaves (President), Philippe Lenglart, Marc Sahonet, Patrick McDermott, Steven Lewis, Ignacio Fernández Gómez (Secretary, non-member) and Beatriz Requena Blanes (Vice-Secretary,non-member). Collectively, the Board has specialist knowledge of key areas of the business, including operations, legal, finance, marketing and mergers & acquisitions. Zervoudakis adds to this her experience in integrating sustainability practices, as well as financial acumen.

As an independent Board Member, Chrysoula brings a strong focus on effective, strategic development and decision-making. Prior to being a Board Advisor, she was a Senior Investment Director at AXA IM and INVESCO, with over 25 years of experience managing UK and European equity funds, integrating sustainability and corporate governace criteria to stock selection as early as 2005. An Economics graduate from the University of Birmingham with an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School, she began her career as a consumer goods sector analyst. She is a member of Chapter Zero, the international non-executive directors' network encouraging informed discussions on the impact of climate change in the boardroom.

…/more

Page 1

MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

…/continues

"Quadpack is an ambitious and dynamic company. It has a strong culture of care and passion coupled with a determination to adapt to ensure a sustainable future. I am excited to be an independent voice on the Board, to help guide the company's strategic direction to emphasise resilience and good governance and create value for all stakeholders," said Zervoudakis.

Long term, Quadpack aims to increase diversity and independent thought on the Board and promote sustainable success by taking into account the interests of all its stakeholders.

It also intends to create a Nomination and Remuneration Committee and an Audit and Risk Committee.

In a further development, Co-founder and Board Member Philippe Lenglart has retired, concluding a successful career during which he helped build Quadpack from a small trader to a leading international manufacturer and provider of beauty packaging solutions.

CEO, Chairman and President of the Board Tim Eaves said: "I am fortunate and grateful to have had Philippe as a partner since we founded the company in 2003. Quadpack is where it is today thanks to our shared vision and unfailing belief in our mission to help beauty brands perform. I am also happy to welcome Chrysoula to the Quadpack family. With our first independent Board Member, we move towards greater transparency, diversity and improved governance, as we implement our purpose of doing things 'right, differently, better'."

-ENDS-

About Quadpack

Quadpack is an international manufacturer and provider of enhanced packaging solutions for beauty brand owners and contract fillers. With offices and production facilities in Europe, the US and the Asia Pacific region, and a strategic network of manufacturing partners, Quadpack develops bespoke and customised packs for prestige, masstige and mass market customers. Listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since October 2019, Quadpack relies on a workforce of 600 people to build a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit www.quadpack.com

Contact details Mariam Khan Quadpack press office Summit Media Services mariam@summitmediaservices.comTel: +34 93 265 4463

Page 2

MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Legal notice

This document contains forward-looking statements about Quadpack's business, financial data, and events related to the company's prospects. These forecasts can be identified by the use of words such as 'estimated', 'plan', 'expectation' or words with a similar meaning. Quadpack may also make projections in other reports, presentations and press releases. Furthermore, the company's representatives may occasionally make forward-looking statements. These projections are based on current expectations and on certain hypotheses, many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to a series of risks and uncertainties. In the event that any of these risks or uncertainties should materialise or the underlying expectations are not fulfilled, the results or performance of Quadpack maydiffer (either positively or negatively) from those explicitly or implicitly forecast. Quadpack assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made previously.

Page 3

Disclaimer

QUADPACK Industries SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
