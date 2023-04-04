Advanced search
    ALQP   ES0105118006

QUADPACK INDUSTRIES, S.A.

(ALQP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00:18 2023-04-04 am EDT
19.90 EUR   -0.50%
Quadpack Industries, S.a. : Quadpack consolidates and invests in manufacturing to increase efficiency and capabilities to serve growing demand
AT
20222022 : Analysts Report
PU
2022Quadpack Industries, S.a. : Quadpack’s H1 2022 results: record revenues signal strong recovery from pandemic downturn
AT
Quadpack Industries, S.a. : Quadpack consolidates and invests in manufacturing to increase efficiency and capabilities to serve growing demand

04/04/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, is restructuring its manufacturing footprint in response to increased market demand. Sales turnover in 2022 increased by more than 30% compared to 2021, surpassing pre-COVID levels, with 50% of its revenue coming from products manufactured in-house.

Quadpack is consolidating all plastic injection at its Kierspe site (Germany) for increased efficiency and a more streamlined service to customers. Recognised for its expertise in PET injection, the site manufactures the company's own range of plastic packaging solutions, including jars and airless systems. Further investments have been made to increase capacity and integrate decoration into the production process. The consolidation involves the closure of the operations of Quadpack Plastics in Castellbisbal, Spain, and the transfer of injection assets to the Kierspe plant. 

2023 will see Quadpack's manufacturing operations expand into the Americas through strategic partnerships, bringing production closer to its customers in the region for improved time to market and a lower carbon footprint. Further sales growth is expected for the year, with continued high demand for own manufacture. The company's business strategy remains focused on sustainability, performance and financial discipline.

Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com


Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79195-qp-manufacturing-consolidation-re-en.pdf

Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 -1,54 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net Debt 2021 41,4 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -77,2x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 87,0 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 13,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexandra Chauvigné Chief Executive Officer
Timothy John Eaves Chairman
Patrick John McDermott Director
Marc Guy Henry Sahonet Secretary & Director
Steven Philip Lewis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES, S.A.5.26%95
BALL CORPORATION7.70%17 317
AMCOR PLC-5.12%16 453
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-1.46%14 467
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.0.66%9 861
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.14.99%8 765
