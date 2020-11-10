Log in
Quadpack Industries, S.a. : Quadpack makes EUR 100,000 cash injection into liquidity contract with Invest Securities

11/10/2020 | 03:05am EST

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, announces that it has made two €50,000 cash contributions to the liquidity contract entrusted to investment services provider Invest Securities. These contributions, made on 15 September 2020 and 06 November 2020, will help enable the balancing of cash and shares listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris.

Invest Securities will use the increase in resources to ensure share price stability and avoid discrepancies out of line with prevailing market activity.

Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019. As liquidity provider, it facilitates active trading of Quadpack's shares and acts as Quadpack's listing sponsor.

As of 30 June 2020, the liquidity account held 7,353 shares, amounting to €66,137.97.

–ENDS–

Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com
 


Financials
Sales 2019 105 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2019 3,08 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
Net Debt 2019 3,93 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 104 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 10,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Eaves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Louis J. Lenglart Deputy Chairman
Patrick John McDermott Director
Marc Guy Henry Sahonet Secretary & Director
Neal Kinson Director-Sales Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES, S.A.-13.21%123
BALL CORPORATION43.78%31 827
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.14%12 616
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION16.46%12 368
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-3.56%7 334
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.65.78%6 901
