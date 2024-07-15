Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP) announces that it has suspended the execution of the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities. This suspension comes following the announcement on 15 July 2024 of the proposed combination operation between Quadpack Industries and PSB Industries.



It is indicated that, as of 15 July 2024 before market opening, the resources appearing on the liquidity account were as follows:

– 25,805 shares

– €59,538.84 in cash



The resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2023 were as follows:

– 19,002 shares

– €29,856.09 in cash

Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019.

