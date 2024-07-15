Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP) announces that it has suspended the execution of the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities. This suspension comes following the announcement on 15 July 2024 of the proposed combination operation between Quadpack Industries and PSB Industries.
It is indicated that, as of 15 July 2024 before market opening, the resources appearing on the liquidity account were as follows:
– 25,805 shares
– €59,538.84 in cash
The resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2023 were as follows:
– 19,002 shares
– €29,856.09 in cash
Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019.
–ENDS–
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xqYcaaYZzKx3BvacZraWqVmJyTw5OYapOayGFvZcqdaJ5hlZdhb5iYZnFnnWlv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Regulated information:
Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:
- Information relating to the liquidity contract
Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/86849-qp-suspension-of-liquidity-contract.pdf
© 2024 ActusNews