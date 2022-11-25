Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quadrise Fuels International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QFI   GB00B11DDB67

QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(QFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41 2022-11-25 am EST
2.495 GBX   -2.16%
05:48aQuadrise Fuels making "material progress" as expects revenue this year
AN
11/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quadrise Fuels making "material progress" as expects revenue this year

11/25/2022 | 05:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Quadrise Fuels International PLC on Friday said it is making progress across its portfolio, confirming that it expects commercial revenue in the current financial year.

Ahead of its general meeting, the London-based residual oil technology licensor said it has seen "material progress" across its portfolio of international projects.

It said it expects to achieve commercial revenue in the current financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Miles said: "During the period we have made substantial progress with each of our key projects, whilst also positioning ourselves to be one of the key decarbonisation solution providers in a rapidly changing global energy market, as set out in our recent inaugural Sustainability Report."

The company cited previously announced updates, including signing a material transfer & cooperation agreement with a client in Morocco in June and a Framework Agreement with MSC Shipmanagement Ltd to carry out trials of bioMSAR and MSAR in July.

Quadrise Fuels also said it was "advancing discussions" with candidate sites in Panama and Honduras to trial MSAR and bioMSAR at power plants in the first half of 2023 as a precursor to "potential commercial supply agreements later in the year."

Miles said: "The pace of decarbonisation and the escalating price of energy is creating a significant opportunity to commercialise our innovative fuel and biofuel solutions, as they offer clients the ability to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions immediately to help them accelerate the transition to net-zero."

Shares in Quadrise Fuels were trading 0.8% lower at 2.53 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.76% 86.51 Delayed Quote.13.38%
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC -2.16% 2.495 Delayed Quote.3.24%
WTI 2.01% 79.499 Delayed Quote.7.88%
All news about QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC
05:48aQuadrise Fuels making "material progress" as expects revenue this year
AN
11/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/22UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/18UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15TRADING UPDATES: Gulf Marine wins deal; Rockpool considers acquisition
AN
11/15Quadrise Fuels International plc Announces Extension of Exclusive Agreement with Nouryo..
CI
10/04Transcript : Quadrise Fuels International plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 04, 20..
CI
10/03Earnings Flash (QFI.L) QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL Reports FY22 Revenue GBP75,000
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -4,26 M -5,17 M -5,17 M
Net cash 2021 7,01 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,9 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 567 201 353x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Quadrise Fuels International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jason Victor Miles Chief Executive Officer
David Scott Head-Finance
Andrew John Gowdy Morrison Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Hill Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Ian Mutch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC3.24%44
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION85.67%467 879
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.98%198 787
BP PLC46.31%105 551
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.31%69 680
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION96.28%58 864