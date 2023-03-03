Quadrise Fuels reports next steps for bioMSAR testing

Quadrise Fuels International PLC - London-based innovator and licensor of residual oil technology, producing a synthetic heavy fuel oil called MSAR - Confirms that its bioMSAR can proceed to the next phase of assessment. Says the optical combustion test confirms bioMSAR to have similar injection and combustion properties as MSAR. As a result, expects bioMSAR to behave similarly to MSAR when "utilised in medium and slow-speed diesel engines". Quadrise says the optical combustion and engine wear tests were carried out as a necessary precursor to commercial-scale vessel trials.

Chief Executive Jason Miles says: "The extensive tests undertaken by Wartsila clearly demonstrate the suitability of bioMSAR for use in both marine and power plant applications. This is an important step in clearing the fuel for commercial supply and we look forward to progressing our final round of tests ahead of planned vessel trials with MSC for both MSAR and bioMSAR later this year."

In January, Quadrise said bioMSAR fuel arrived at it client site in Morocco during December. It was being tested by Wartsila Services Switzerland. bioMSAR is a blend of heavy residual oils and glycerine with small amounts of specialist chemicals and water.

Current stock price: 1.44 pence each, down 4.0% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 13%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

