(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Quadrise PLC, up 19% at 2.87 pence, 12-month range 0.66p-3.50p. Hails results from its bioMSAR fuel testing, reporting reduced carbon dioxide emissions. The London-based residual oil technology company says its bioMSAR blends containing Vertoro BV's crude sugar oil reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 30% when considering increased engine efficiency of up to 7%. It had "significantly reduced emissions of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide" when compared with diesel.

System1 Group PLC, up 20% at 210.10 pence, 12-month range 115.00p-235.20p. The London-based marketing and brand consultancy says it swung to a pretax profit of GBP925,000 in the six months to September 30, from a loss of GBP6,000 a year prior. Revenue grows 27% to GBP13.3 million from GBP10.5 million. Looking ahead, the company said that the second half of the year started well and expected second half revenue to exceed that of the first half. Further, gross profit margin to date is "close to that achieved" in the first half, adding that this was "well above recent historic levels."

AIM - LOSERS

Helium One Global Ltd, down 11% at 1.85 pence, 12-month range 1.80p-10.30p. Shares hit this 12-month low on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it flagged the need for extra funds before it can go ahead and drill the Itumbula asset in Tanzania.

