Quadro Acquisition One Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was USD 0.311874 million compared to USD 1.17 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was USD 0.464125 million compared to USD 6.3 million a year ago.
Quadro Acquisition One Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 20, 2023 at 05:30 pm EST
