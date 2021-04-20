Log in
Quaker Houghton : Enters Joint Venture with Grindaix

04/20/2021
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR), the leader in industrial process fluids has entered into an exclusive joint venture with Grindaix GmbH, a German-based, high-tech provider of coolant control and delivery systems.

Grindaix's solutions apply to a wide range of machining processes, including grinding applications in the metalworking sector. The technology the company provides helps customers precisely measure and optimize parameters such as coolant flow, velocity, temperature, nozzle angles, and pressures; significantly increasing the success of coolant application.

"This partnership is an excellent strategic fit with broad application.  We see several advantages for our customers investing in system automation and optimization trends evolving from Industry 4.0," said Joe Berquist, SVP & Chief Strategy Officer for Quaker Houghton.  "Grindaix's advanced capabilities enable us to deliver on our promise to make our customers more competitive, as we combine advanced product chemistry with equipment solutions to deliver an optimal package for performance, cost, and quality.  We call this powerful combination 'Fluid Intelligence'. Grindaix's data based approach to coolant system operation has been growing steadily in the German market, and we see an opportunity to leverage their technology across our broader solutions portfolio."

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

About Grindaix

Grindaix, a spin-off from RWTH-Aachen, specializes in optimizing and modifying the coolant supply systems for machine tools utilizing a highly skilled team of engineers to meet modern technical, economic and environmental requirements. This enables Grindaix to reduce waste, improve quality, optimize productivity and increase the efficiency of machining processes. Grindaix is a dynamic, nimble, innovative company and is dedicated to a solid yet very simple concept: a locally based, highly professional tailored solution to improve the productivity of manufacturing plants and support the journey to a fully automated production process. 

