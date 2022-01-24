Developers: Implementing the Connected Intelligent Edge in smart connected spaces

Cities, agricultural lands, remote environments (e.g., streams), and buildings are all examples of environments where IoT technology is transforming them into smart connected spaces. The main aspect they share is the large geographical areas they span. Additionally, these environments may also present challenges like limited wireless connectivity, installations in remote or difficult locations, and harsh operating conditions. Our vision for the Connected Intelligent Edge sees a world with billions of IoT devices powered by our latest mobile technologies, including our powerful and efficient mobile applications processors, 5G connectivity, on-device AI, and other solutions. This technology is converging to bring more intelligent processing at or near the edge, and nowhere is this functionality needed more than in today's smart connected spaces.

Below, we present four projects utilizing technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. that demonstrates how we help developers build solutions for different smart connected spaces. Intelligent Building: Remote kiosk from AWS Recently we showcased our Remote Kiosk project at AWS re:Invent 2021. We collaborated with eInfochips, which sells a camera reference design based on the Qualcomm QCS610 application processor, to put artificial intelligence in an IIoT device at the network edge and avoid the network round trip for processing

The project uses the camera for real-time traffic detection. For example, this can be used in a hospitality setting to trigger a call to a concierge for virtual support when a guest approaches the kiosk. It uses SSD MobileNet V2 for face detection, and analytics to track the number of calls made, along with AWS IoT to generate alerts, and Amazon Kinesis Video Streams (KVS) to start a video call with the concierge. This project is suitable for an intelligent building. A successful deployment will depend on choosing a suitable location for the kiosk, and a reliable internet connection to ensure that alerts are ultimately routed to the concierge. In addition, frequent updates to the machine learning (ML) model may also be necessary to account for factors such as unexpected objects being detected by the camera and classified by the ML model. Smart cities: Waste Management - Sensoneo Overflowing public waste bins are an inconvenience, a source of litter, and a poor use of resources. They also represent a great problem for cities to solve with IoT technology. Sensoneo's Smart Waste Management System is tackling this with its rugged smart sensors installed in waste bins. Designed to help waste management operators plan efficient waste collection, these sensors monitor waste in bins of various types and can also monitor for temperature, fires, and pick-ups during waste collection. Data from these sensors is collected and transferred over cellular to the cloud and processed by the system's cloud-based platform. A dashboard provides insight to operators for optimizing the waste collection, while citizens can use an app to find empty bins or report on bin usage levels.

To make a system like this work across a large area of a city, cellular connectivity plays a key role in ensuring that data reaches the cloud. Long battery life is also essential, as it's not practical, nor pleasant, to constantly replace batteries across huge deployments of waste bins. Thus, power-efficient processing, and the ability to decide at the edge how much data needs to be sent to the cloud, becomes important. And finally, waste bins in and of themselves are harsh environments subject to shock, heat, and moisture. The rugged enclosure for the edge device must withstand these demands while ensuring the hardware remains intact and connectivity remains unhindered. Notable edge technologies in this project include: Quectel LTE BG96 (based on the Qualcomm 9206 narrowband multi-mode LTE modem)

Accelerometer with advanced tilt recognition algorithm

Microcontroller thermostat Environmental monitoring: Portable water monitoring powered by Blues Wireless Piecing together hardware, connectivity, and communications protocols for IoT deployment can be daunting. Blues Wireless, a member of Qualcomm Advantage Network (QAN), is addressing this with Notecard, a power-efficient, system-on-module (SOM) that provides high-performance cellular connectivity. It can be integrated with existing microcontroller units (MCUs) or hosted in their Notecarrier solution. It communicates with their Notehub service, a cloud platform that securely manages and routes edge data to cloud providers, with the option to first transform that data.