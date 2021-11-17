Developers: Neural networks for computer vision and natural language processing

Cooking with Snapdragon is a video on which we recently collaborated with WIRED Brand Lab, and published on WIRED.com. The video features exciting yet practical use cases for AI at the edge. The technology used includes object detection for recognizing objects, natural language processing (NLP) for language translation, and sound sensing for identifying an alarming sound. Be sure to check out the video and accompanying article!

Implementing technologies like these requires models called neural networks. Developers use many frameworks to create including TensorFlow, and in some cases, frameworks which share data using ONNX, a common model interchange format. Snapdragon mobile platforms are well-positioned to help developers use these frameworks to deliver on a variety of AI use cases thanks to the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine. The AI Engine refers to the rich features of the Qualcomm Hexagon DSP like its fused AI-accelerator architecture and the new Tensor Accelerator found in the Hexagon 780 Processor. This technology is backed by a full stack of AI developer resources from QDN including: Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK: a pipeline to import models and optimize them for execution on Snapdragon including the AI and Tensor accelerators.

AI Model Efficiency Toolkit (AIMET): open-source library of advanced model compression and quantization techniques for optimizing trained neural network models.

Qualcomm Computer Vision SDK: library of computer vision algorithms optimized for mobile.

Qualcomm Machine Vision SDK: C library of computer vision routines for robots and autonomous vehicles.

Snapdragon Profiler: profiler tool for monitoring performance aspects of Snapdragon SoCs in real-time. Let's take a look at some common machine learning (ML) models and features supported by the AI Engine and its tools for implementing common AI-powered use cases. Object detection In the video we saw how Snapdragon was used to classify and identify a jackfruit and determine whether it's ripe enough for cooking. This use case is just one example of the many image processing algorithms that developers can implement on Snapdragon. Image processing algorithms fall under a number of categories including: Image Classification: determines what an image represents (e.g., a face, vehicle, building, etc.). Use cases include: analyzing the state of crops, detecting environmental conditions from satellite imagery, classifying objects on an assembly line, etc.

Object Detection and Tracking: locate and identify one or more types of objects in an image, and even track those objects across multiple images (e.g., video frames). Use cases include: analyzing security footage, facial recognition, tracking moving objects in autonomous vehicles etc.

Semantic Segmentation: identifies one or more types of objects in an image on a per-pixel basis, allowing for fine-grained object detection. Use cases include: highlighting abnormalities in medical imagery, recoloring objects in pictures, etc. One of the most common neural networks used for image processing is the Convolutional Neural Network (aka CNN). There are various forms of CNN architectures like LeNet, AlexNet, etc., each suited for different types of image processing tasks. CNNs work off the same general principle of convolving an input image using filters (aka kernels) to extract one or more feature maps. These feature maps are then iteratively down-sampled through pooling and passed to the next layer to extract higher-level features. The final down-sampled (pooled) feature map is then flattened and used as input to a fully-connected neural network for classification.

Snapdragon, Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Computer Vision, Qualcomm Machine Vision, Qualcomm QCS410 and Qualcomm QCS610 are productsof Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. AIMET is a product of Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc. Qualcomm Advantage Network is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.