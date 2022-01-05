Log in
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
GM aims to launch personal self-driving car by mid-decade -CEO

01/05/2022 | 12:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: GM's CEO, Barra, speaks at an assembly plant in Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co aims to introduce a "personal autonomous vehicle" by mid-decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday.

The self-driving vehicle for personal use is being co-developed with GM's majority-owned Cruise, Barra said at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in a remote keynote message focused on the twin themes of vehicle electrification and autonomy.

Barra said GM's expanding portfolio of electric vehicles, including the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and the BrightDrop commercial vehicle range, also features two new Chevrolet crossovers, a $30,000 Equinox EV and a slightly larger Blazer EV, both of which will be introduced in 2023.

GM's new Ultra Cruise hands-free driving system will also debut in 2023 on another new EV, the Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan. Barra said Ultra Cruise will use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Ride compute platform for advanced driver assistance.

At last year's CES, Cadillac raised a few eyebrows with two futuristic concepts, including a flying car. At this year's event, Barra unwrapped a third Cadillac concept, the InnerSpace, described as a self-driving, two-passenger luxury coupe.

A fourth Cadillac concept, the OpenSpace, was teased in a brief video as a "vision for the next decade and beyond." It was described by a GM insider as a "luxury hotel room on wheels."

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.75% 64.7679 Delayed Quote.12.13%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.81% 190.89 Delayed Quote.2.38%
