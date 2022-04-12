Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:23:03 am EDT
137.55 USD   +1.61%
11:12aICYMI : Qualcomm brought the future of retail to life at NRF 2022 [video]
PU
10:28aKeyBanc Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $200 from $230, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/11Bank of China Leads Self-Driving Startup Haomo’s New Funding Round
MT
ICYMI: Qualcomm brought the future of retail to life at NRF 2022 [video]

04/12/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Did you miss our demos at this year's NRF (National Retail Federation) Show where we reimagined and brought the future of retail to life?

No problem - we captured them here so you can see how IoT technologies are helping retailers digitally transform their environments and processes with an underlying framework that not only enables business resiliency but also:

  • Enhances customer experiences with solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement
  • Empowers store associates with tools that digitize all workflows, improving the nature of work to liberate the store associates with more fulfilling experiences
  • Improves operational efficiencies that save time and money with real-time insights

Check out the videos below and see yet another way how we're enabling a world where everyone and everything is intelligently connected.

Customer loyalty

Enhance customer experiences with solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement using smart displays with biometric and AI technology.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Customer Loyalty

Apr 12, 2022 | 1:20

Featured technologies:

Temperature screen and mask detection

This demo is designed to automate two important safety functions for retailers. It takes the temperature of customers and determines whether they are wearing a protective mask and offers a touchless way to perform both tests.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Temperature Screening & Mask Adherence

Apr 6, 2022 | 0:56

Featured technologies:

  • Arima 6125 10" Enterprise Display Platform powered by Qualcomm QCS6125 processor
Personal shopping solution

Zebra reduces friction in shopping by scanning grocery items as customers shop. The device keeps a running total of items in the cart, locates products in the store, and obtains information on out-of-stock items. The device also empowers store associates to locate items for online order fulfillment, assists with price checks, and streamlines the checkout process.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Personal Shopping Solution

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:08

Featured technologies:

Price checker

This free-standing or wall-mounted tablet from Elo helps customers get product prices, information, and location in the store.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Price Checker

Apr 6, 2022 | 0:56

Featured technologies:

Smart shopping cart

The smart shopping cart from Veea combines a scanner and a display that brings monetization opportunities to retailers, who can sell location-based- and context-aware ads for retail brands to increase purchase of certain items. The shopping cart also facilitates frictionless checkout as shoppers can scan their grocery items as they place them in their cart and see a running total and pay at self-checkout with their phone.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Smart Shopping Cart

Apr 6, 2022 | 0:58

Featured technologies:

Gesture kiosk

Many shoppers prefer touch-free interfaces so they don't have to come in contact with public surfaces, like faucets and soap dispensers. With gesture control from Ultraleap, retailers can enhance the customer experience through touch-free ordering and improve operational efficiencies by redeploying and focusing store associates to other customer service tasks.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Gesture kiosk

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:00

Featured technologies:

Digital shelf

Enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies with digital shelf solutions for automatic pricing and inventory updates.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Digital shelf

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:25

Featured technologies:

Delivery/service robot

Robots are suited for virtually everything in retail, from cleaning floors and moving heavy items to assisting customers. The Orionstar robot in our demo can enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies by freeing up employees to perform higher-value tasks.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Delivery-Service Robot

Apr 6, 2022 | 0:52

Featured technologies:

Store analytics

Improve operational efficiencies by providing retail analytics such as people counting, helmet detection, intrusion detection, and mask detection by transforming video cameras currently installed in the store into smart cameras that are used to conduct edge AI processing.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Store Analytics

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:03

Featured technologies:

Long-range scanning

For barcodes that aren't always in arms reach, improve operational efficiencies and empower store associates with long-range scanners from Datalogic and Honeywell. Read barcodes at different distances, from a few inches to many yards away to help:

  • Pickers can scan stock without leaving their forklift or pallet jack
  • Warehouse workers can conduct inventory without ladders
  • Associates can scan stock deep in the warehouse
Qualcomm Retail demo: Long Range

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:01

Featured technologies:

Face payment

A new option for payment, face payment features immersive multimedia displays and innovative user interfaces. This tablet solution runs an app that can authenticate shoppers' faces to their credit cards of choice, and at checkout, charge them accordingly.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Face Payment

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:48

Featured technologies:

  • Arima 6125 10" Enterprise Display Platform powered by Qualcomm QCS6125 processor
  • Clover Mini powered by Qualcomm SDA660 processor
  • Cyberlink face authentication software
  • Infineon and pmdtechnologies 3D ToF image sensor solution
  • Ordyx POS software
  • Sunmi T2 Lite powered by Qualcomm MSM8937 processor
Line busting

Speed up checkout lines and make checkout as frictionless as possible.

Qualcomm Retail demo: Frictionless Checkout with Line Busting

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:07

Featuring technologies:

Qualcomm QCS6125, Qualcomm SDA660, Qualcomm MSM8953, Qualcomm IPQ4173, Qualcomm QCS8250, Qualcomm SDA845, Qualcomm QRB5165, Qualcomm QCS4290 or Qualcomm QCM4290, and Qualcomm MSM8937 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 15:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 375 M - -
Net income 2022 11 894 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 135,36 $
Average target price 212,39 $
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano R. Amon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Executive Vice President-Engineering
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-25.98%152 551
NVIDIA CORPORATION-25.48%549 240
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-9.27%497 838
BROADCOM INC.-12.74%237 052
INTEL CORPORATION-9.57%190 409
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.77%158 680