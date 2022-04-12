ICYMI: Qualcomm brought the future of retail to life at NRF 2022 [video]

No problem - we captured them here so you can see how IoT technologies are helping retailers digitally transform their environments and processes with an underlying framework that not only enables business resiliency but also:
Enhances customer experiences with solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement
Empowers store associates with tools that digitize all workflows, improving the nature of work to liberate the store associates with more fulfilling experiences
Improves operational efficiencies that save time and money with real-time insights
Check out the videos below and see yet another way how we're enabling a world where everyone and everything is intelligently connected.
Customer loyalty
Enhance customer experiences with solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement usingsmart displays with biometric and AI technology.
This demo is designed to automate two important safety functions for retailers. It takes the temperature of customers and determines whether they are wearing a protective mask and offers a touchless way to perform both tests.
Qualcomm Retail demo: Temperature Screening & Mask Adherence
Zebra reduces friction in shopping by scanning grocery items as customers shop. The device keeps a running total of items in the cart, locates products in the store, and obtains information on out-of-stock items. The device also empowers store associates to locate items for online order fulfillment, assists with price checks, and streamlines the checkout process.
The smart shopping cart from Veea combines a scanner and a display that brings monetization opportunities to retailers, who can sell location-based- and context-aware ads for retail brands to increase purchase of certain items. The shopping cart also facilitates frictionless checkout as shoppers can scan their grocery items as they place them in their cart and see a running total and pay at self-checkout with their phone.
Many shoppers prefer touch-free interfaces so they don't have to come in contact with public surfaces, like faucets and soap dispensers. With gesture control from Ultraleap, retailers can enhance the customer experience through touch-free ordering and improve operational efficiencies by redeploying and focusing store associates to other customer service tasks.
Robots are suited for virtually everything in retail, from cleaning floors and moving heavy items to assisting customers. The Orionstar robot in our demo can enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies by freeing up employees to perform higher-value tasks.
Improve operational efficiencies by providing retail analytics such as people counting, helmet detection, intrusion detection, and mask detection by transforming video cameras currently installed in the store into smart cameras that are used to conduct edge AI processing.
For barcodes that aren't always in arms reach, improve operational efficiencies and empower store associates with long-range scanners from Datalogic and Honeywell. Read barcodes at different distances, from a few inches to many yards away to help:
Pickers can scan stock without leaving their forklift or pallet jack
Warehouse workers can conduct inventory without ladders
A new option for payment, face payment features immersive multimedia displays and innovative user interfaces. This tablet solution runs an app that can authenticate shoppers' faces to their credit cards of choice, and at checkout, charge them accordingly.