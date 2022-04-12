ICYMI: Qualcomm brought the future of retail to life at NRF 2022 [video]

Did you miss our demos at this year's NRF (National Retail Federation) Show where we reimagined and brought the future of retail to life? No problem - we captured them here so you can see how IoT technologies are helping retailers digitally transform their environments and processes with an underlying framework that not only enables business resiliency but also: Enhances customer experiences with solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement

Empowers store associates with tools that digitize all workflows, improving the nature of work to liberate the store associates with more fulfilling experiences

Improves operational efficiencies that save time and money with real-time insights Check out the videos below and see yet another way how we're enabling a world where everyone and everything is intelligently connected. Customer loyalty Enhance customer experiences with solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement using smart displays with biometric and AI technology.

Featured technologies: Arima 6125 10" Enterprise Display Platform powered by Qualcomm QCS6125 processor Personal shopping solution Zebra reduces friction in shopping by scanning grocery items as customers shop. The device keeps a running total of items in the cart, locates products in the store, and obtains information on out-of-stock items. The device also empowers store associates to locate items for online order fulfillment, assists with price checks, and streamlines the checkout process.

Featured technologies: Zebra PS20 Personal Shopper powered by Qualcomm SDA660 processor Price checker This free-standing or wall-mounted tablet from Elo helps customers get product prices, information, and location in the store.

Featured technologies: Elo 15-inch I-Series 4 Interactive Signage powered by Qualcomm SDA660 processor Smart shopping cart The smart shopping cart from Veea combines a scanner and a display that brings monetization opportunities to retailers, who can sell location-based- and context-aware ads for retail brands to increase purchase of certain items. The shopping cart also facilitates frictionless checkout as shoppers can scan their grocery items as they place them in their cart and see a running total and pay at self-checkout with their phone.

Featured technologies: Veea TROLLEE powered by Qualcomm MSM8953 processor

VeeaHub STAX powered by Qualcomm IPQ4173 processor Gesture kiosk Many shoppers prefer touch-free interfaces so they don't have to come in contact with public surfaces, like faucets and soap dispensers. With gesture control from Ultraleap, retailers can enhance the customer experience through touch-free ordering and improve operational efficiencies by redeploying and focusing store associates to other customer service tasks.

Featured technologies: Ultraleap touchless interface powered by Qualcomm QCS8250 processor Digital shelf Enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies with digital shelf solutions for automatic pricing and inventory updates.

Featured technologies: Clover Flex powered by Qualcomm SDA660 processor

SES-imagotag electronic shelf labels Delivery/service robot Robots are suited for virtually everything in retail, from cleaning floors and moving heavy items to assisting customers. The Orionstar robot in our demo can enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiencies by freeing up employees to perform higher-value tasks.

Featured technologies: Orionstar Delivery Robot powered by Qualcomm SDA845 processor Store analytics Improve operational efficiencies by providing retail analytics such as people counting, helmet detection, intrusion detection, and mask detection by transforming video cameras currently installed in the store into smart cameras that are used to conduct edge AI processing.

Featured technologies: Thundercomm EB5 Edge AI Box powered by Qualcomm QRB5165 processor for connected edge AI technology and ML based analytics Long-range scanning For barcodes that aren't always in arms reach, improve operational efficiencies and empower store associates with long-range scanners from Datalogic and Honeywell. Read barcodes at different distances, from a few inches to many yards away to help: Pickers can scan stock without leaving their forklift or pallet jack

Warehouse workers can conduct inventory without ladders

Associates can scan stock deep in the warehouse

Featured technologies: Arima 6125 10" Enterprise Display Platform powered by Qualcomm QCS6125 processor

Clover Mini powered by Qualcomm SDA660 processor

Cyberlink face authentication software

Infineon and pmdtechnologies 3D ToF image sensor solution

Ordyx POS software

Sunmi T2 Lite powered by Qualcomm MSM8937 processor Line busting Speed up checkout lines and make checkout as frictionless as possible.

