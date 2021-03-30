QUALCOMM Incorporated : Better education from anywhere with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c on Chromebook

Log in
QUALCOMM Incorporated    QCOM

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

(QCOM)
03/30/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Better education from anywhere with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c on Chromebook [video]

Mar 29, 2021

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Education experienced a leap in digital transformation over this past year. The glaring inequities in broadband access became even more apparent as many students transitioned to remote learning. We're committed to helping with the subsequent challenges (like closing the homework gap), and one of the ways we're doing this is through our breakthrough innovations in mobile computing. Laptops with our Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform provide access to reliable and stable connectivity from almost anywhere - exactly what today's students deserve.

Students can experience the benefits of the Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform on Chromebooks with laptops designed specifically for education. They provide an easy, efficient, and highly portable solution for students to engage with their education. Chromebooks are optimized for focused productivity, and because always connected Chromebooks can connect to the internet when away from Wi-Fi access points, unlike many modern PCs, they are capable of being highly mobile without any loss in functionality. This allows students to access their education tools from just about anywhere, whether in the class or remotely.

In addition to an incredible set of base features, the Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform gives always connected Chromebooks the performance upgrade ideal for meeting the demands of modern educational needs. The Snapdragon 7c octa-core CPU is efficient and able to support features like multi-day battery life* and LTE connectivity. The Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform enables thinner, fan-less form factors that can deliver 20 percent faster system performance for Chromebooks and twice the battery life of competing solutions. This allows Chromebooks powered by Snapdragon to bring engaging visual lessons to life with powerful Qualcomm Adreno GPU graphics for longer periods of time.

As schools begin to open up, the need for students to have game-changing technology available to them is not going away. The Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform allows Chromebooks to be as flexible and mobile as young student users are - in the classroom or at home.

Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Adreno are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

Miguel Nunes

Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies

About this author

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:06:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
