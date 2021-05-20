QUALCOMM Incorporated : Meet Dr. Marta Karczewicz, the Qualcomm inventor who helped make it possible to stream, share, and commun....

Welcome to Qualcomm Invents. In this series, we're talking with some of Qualcomm's most prolific inventors about their work, the impact of their inventions, and their inspiration.

That video you just recorded of your pet, the Zoom call you had earlier with a coworker, and that sitcom you streamed last night - none of those experiences would be possible without Dr. Marta Karczewicz, Vice President of Technology at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Originally from Poland, Marta joined Qualcomm in 2006 and helped revolutionize video compression, inventing the breakthrough techniques that form the backbone of our modern video experiences - from streaming and sharing video to multi-user video conferencing. Her inventions compress raw video data - sometimes by a factor of 1,000 - so it can be delivered quickly and accurately to the end-user without losing any perceivable image quality.

'Raw video data couldn't even be sent if not for these video codecs. Now video is pretty much everywhere,' she said.

Marta's contribution to the video experiences we know and love today comes not in the form of one single breakthrough, but rather an entire body of inventions. It's accurate to say she worked on nearly every building block that comprises video codecs at large, and she holds over 500 U.S. patents. Her work hasn't gone unnoticed: Marta was one of three recipients of the Qualcomm IP excellence Award in 2012, and she was nominated as one of three finalists for the 2019 European Inventor Award in the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement' category.

At Qualcomm Technologies, Marta leads a team of 30 people dedicated to improving multimedia R&D, making breakthroughs as video moves into more categories than ever before. This includes everything from remote education and telemedicine to XR and machine-to-machine communication. To learn more about her invention journey and the impact of her work, we sat down with Marta for a conversation.

Did you always know you wanted to be an inventor? What inspired you early on, and how do you continue to find inspiration?

It's kind of coincidental. Math and physics were pretty much the only subjects I liked in school because they were more about understanding the material and solving the problems than memorizing information. I liked the abstract math and that, very often, there wasn't just one correct proof or solution. That really drew me, and I also turned out to be pretty good at it. In high school, I was one of the winners of the Polish Math Olympiad. So I just like solving problems, and inventions are a product of my work. Still, today, my motivation starts with me questioning everything and challenging myself, asking, 'can I do this better than it's been done so far?'

What was the impetus for your work on video codecs? What problem were you trying to solve?

I was trying to transform the design of video compression. And when I started this work, I remember looking at a textbook that suggested a certain method was best, because of the researchers' assumptions about the data. I thought, 'seriously? Let me take a look. Are these assumptions correct?' And I determined I could do better.

With each new generation of video codecs, we basically needed to compress by an additional 40 percent to achieve the same visual quality. But it never happens by modifying just one element of the codec; it always happens by modifying tens if not hundreds of elements. And overall, it's been an accumulation of smaller changes and separate tools.

Were there any 'aha' moments along the way?

No, not singular 'aha' moments, but certainly there were small ones in-between. I usually work by analyzing a problem and then gathering a large amount of statistical data. After that, it usually brews in my mind when I'm not even working. The majority of the invention process is just the extremely organized gathering of the data, looking for trends, and doing statistical analysis of the data. And then there can be a small 'aha' moment when I spot something interesting and think how to use it. I'm a very systematic person, and I never consider that a problem cannot be solved or improved.