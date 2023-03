Qualcomm Incorporated

2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

portion of this meeting, Cristiano will give a business update and the executive team will be available to take questions.

The polls are open. Stockholders who have already voted, either by mail, the internet or telephone, need not vote today unless you wish to change your vote. Ballots are available to anyone who did not pick one up at the registration table and would like one. Please raise your hand at this time if you would like a ballot. Okay, great.

At this meeting is a complete list of stockholders of record of the company's common stock on January 9, 2023 which is the record date for this meeting. And I also have an affidavit certifying that on January 19, 2023, a notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was distributed to stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date. I've appointed Mr. Peter Descovich to act as the inspector of election for this meeting. Mr. Descovich has taken as subscribed to the customary oath of office to execute his duties with strict impartiality. The inspector's function is to decide upon the qualification of voters, to accept their votes and when balloting is complete, to tally the final votes.

Mr. Descovich is also on the line with us today. And I've been informed by the Inspector of Election, that at least a majority of the company's outstanding shares of common stock are present in person or by proxy. This constitutes a quorum for the transaction of business. Since the requirements for calling this meeting have been duly observed and there are represented here more than the necessary number of shares of the outstanding common stock of the company to conduct - constitute a quorum, I hereby declare this meeting to be duly constituted for the transaction of all business.

The formal business of this meeting is listed in the Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement that was provided to stockholders. There are four proposals to be considered by stockholders at this meeting and I will now place each of these proposals before the meeting.

The first item of business is proposal number One which is the election of 12 directors to serve until next year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The board has nominated the following persons for election as directors of the company and recommends that the stockholders vote for each nominee. Those are Sylvia Acevedo, Cristiano Amon, Mark Fields, Jeff Henderson, Greg Johnson, Ann Livermore, Mark McLaughlin, Jamie Miller, Irene Rosenfeld, Neil Smith, Jean-Pascal Tricoire and Tony Vinciquerra. These nominations need no second. Since no other director nominations were received prior to the deadline specified in our bylaws and stated in last year's proxy materials, the nominations are now closed.