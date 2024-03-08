QUALCOMM Incorporated

2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 5, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 18, 2024. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.

NOMINEE FOR WITHHOLD ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Sylvia Acevedo 760,355,069 9,153,712 2,006,521 169,239,067 Cristiano R. Amon 766,126,053 3,464,681 1,924,568 169,239,067 Mark Fields 765,778,270 3,640,042 2,096,990 169,239,067 Jeffrey W. Henderson 721,461,392 47,364,824 2,689,086 169,239,067 Gregory N. Johnson 761,878,762 7,462,637 2,173,903 169,239,067 Ann M. Livermore 757,945,534 11,534,890 2,034,878 169,239,067 Mark D. McLaughlin 766,283,887 3,426,355 1,805,060 169,239,067 Jamie S. Miller 767,105,238 2,591,884 1,818,180 169,239,067 Irene B. Rosenfeld 754,414,187 14,932,203 2,168,912 169,239,067 Kornelis (Neil) Smit 761,890,019 7,385,772 2,239,511 169,239,067 Jean-Pascal Tricoire 758,499,444 10,957,051 2,058,807 169,239,067 Anthony J. Vinciquerra 760,400,856 8,655,684 2,458,762 169,239,067

Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 29, 2024.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 879,741,118 59,478,933 1,534,318 0

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 3 - Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 704,559,020 64,229,539 2,726,743 169,239,067

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 4 - Approval of the Amended and Restated QUALCOMM Incorporated 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan, including an increase in the share reserve by 15,000,000 shares.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 727,349,131 41,254,472 2,911,699 169,239,067

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.