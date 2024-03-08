QUALCOMM Incorporated

2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 5, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 18, 2024. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.

NOMINEE

FOR

WITHHOLD

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

Sylvia Acevedo

760,355,069

9,153,712

2,006,521

169,239,067

Cristiano R. Amon

766,126,053

3,464,681

1,924,568

169,239,067

Mark Fields

765,778,270

3,640,042

2,096,990

169,239,067

Jeffrey W. Henderson

721,461,392

47,364,824

2,689,086

169,239,067

Gregory N. Johnson

761,878,762

7,462,637

2,173,903

169,239,067

Ann M. Livermore

757,945,534

11,534,890

2,034,878

169,239,067

Mark D. McLaughlin

766,283,887

3,426,355

1,805,060

169,239,067

Jamie S. Miller

767,105,238

2,591,884

1,818,180

169,239,067

Irene B. Rosenfeld

754,414,187

14,932,203

2,168,912

169,239,067

Kornelis (Neil) Smit

761,890,019

7,385,772

2,239,511

169,239,067

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

758,499,444

10,957,051

2,058,807

169,239,067

Anthony J. Vinciquerra

760,400,856

8,655,684

2,458,762

169,239,067

Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 29, 2024.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

879,741,118

59,478,933

1,534,318

0

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 3 - Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

704,559,020

64,229,539

2,726,743

169,239,067

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 4 - Approval of the Amended and Restated QUALCOMM Incorporated 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan, including an increase in the share reserve by 15,000,000 shares.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

727,349,131

41,254,472

2,911,699

169,239,067

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 5 - Approval of an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding exculpation of officers.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

677,500,105

92,215,670

1,799,527

169,239,067

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The foregoing proposal was approved. On March 6, 2024, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation incorporating the approved amendment, at which point the amendment became effective.

Proposal 6 - Approval of an amendment to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws") to require claims under the Securities Act to be brought in federal court.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

671,581,992

95,670,245

4,263,065

169,239,067

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The foregoing proposal was approved, and the applicable amendment to the Bylaws became effective immediately upon approval.

