QUALCOMM Incorporated
2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Voting Results
QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 5, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 18, 2024. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.
Sylvia Acevedo
760,355,069
9,153,712
2,006,521
169,239,067
Cristiano R. Amon
766,126,053
3,464,681
1,924,568
169,239,067
Mark Fields
765,778,270
3,640,042
2,096,990
169,239,067
Jeffrey W. Henderson
721,461,392
47,364,824
2,689,086
169,239,067
Gregory N. Johnson
761,878,762
7,462,637
2,173,903
169,239,067
Ann M. Livermore
757,945,534
11,534,890
2,034,878
169,239,067
Mark D. McLaughlin
766,283,887
3,426,355
1,805,060
169,239,067
Jamie S. Miller
767,105,238
2,591,884
1,818,180
169,239,067
Irene B. Rosenfeld
754,414,187
14,932,203
2,168,912
169,239,067
Kornelis (Neil) Smit
761,890,019
7,385,772
2,239,511
169,239,067
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
758,499,444
10,957,051
2,058,807
169,239,067
Anthony J. Vinciquerra
760,400,856
8,655,684
2,458,762
169,239,067
Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.
Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 29, 2024.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
879,741,118
59,478,933
1,534,318
0
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.
Proposal 3 - Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
704,559,020
64,229,539
2,726,743
169,239,067
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.
Proposal 4 - Approval of the Amended and Restated QUALCOMM Incorporated 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan, including an increase in the share reserve by 15,000,000 shares.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
727,349,131
41,254,472
2,911,699
169,239,067
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.
Proposal 5 - Approval of an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding exculpation of officers.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
677,500,105
92,215,670
1,799,527
169,239,067
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
The foregoing proposal was approved. On March 6, 2024, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation incorporating the approved amendment, at which point the amendment became effective.
Proposal 6 - Approval of an amendment to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws") to require claims under the Securities Act to be brought in federal court.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
671,581,992
95,670,245
4,263,065
169,239,067
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
The foregoing proposal was approved, and the applicable amendment to the Bylaws became effective immediately upon approval.
