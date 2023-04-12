Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:13:03 2023-04-12 am EDT
125.12 USD   +1.25%
09:06aIntel to work with Arm on chip manufacturing compatibility
RE
09:01aQualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04/05Qualcomm, Nvidia spar for top spot in AI chip efficiency tests
RE
Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858-658-4813
Email:  ir@qualcomm.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301795214.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2023
