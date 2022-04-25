Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 08:51:43 am EDT
131.93 USD   -0.66%
08:31aQualcomm Appoints Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer
PR
06:57aBarclays Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $160 From $185, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
06:08aGraphic chip price drop raises questions on whether end of shortage is in sight
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualcomm Appoints Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., joining Qualcomm's executive committee. Cathey's appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

"Jim's leadership has been integral to cultivating, strengthening, and expanding key partner's relationships while augmenting our regional sales and customer support capabilities. His contribution to Qualcomm's success over the years has been significant," said Cristiano Amon, President, and CEO of Qualcomm. "I'm pleased to have Jim join Qualcomm's executive committee as Chief Commercial Officer as we continue to grow the business into new industries and execute on the largest opportunities in Qualcomm's history."

Cathey joined Qualcomm in 2006 and prior to this appointment was senior vice president and president of Global Business for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. with overall responsibility for all go-to-market activities, including global sales and business development, account management, carrier partnerships, sales operations, distribution channels, as well as assisting with in-country relationships. Prior, Cathey was president of Qualcomm Technologies businesses in Asia Pacific and India, after holding the positions of president of Qualcomm Technologies operations in Japan, and country manager in Taiwan.   Before joining Qualcomm, Cathey served as an executive at Micron Technology and MicroDisplay, as well as the head of Investor Relations for PixTech.

Cathey holds seventeen patents and is on board of directors at CTIA. Cathey earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Boise State University. Cathey sits on the board of San Diego Harbor Police Foundation.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research, and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email:  corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-appoints-jim-cathey-as-chief-commercial-officer-301531601.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
08:31aQualcomm Appoints Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer
PR
06:57aBarclays Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $160 From $185, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
06:08aGraphic chip price drop raises questions on whether end of shortage is in sight
RE
04/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $190 From $210, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/20Taiwan March export orders rise again, April may be much quieter
RE
04/19BEHIND THE TECH : Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms powering Volvo Cars' upcoming electric vehi..
PU
04/18QUALCOMM : FastConnect innovation delivers freedom of movement with all-wireless XR
PU
04/18Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
04/18Mizuho Securities Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $185 From $210, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
04/18SMBC Nikko Downgrades Qualcomm to Neutral From Outperform; Price Target is $155
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALCOMM, INC.
More recommendations