  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
Qualcomm : Cross-device AI acceleration, compilation and execution

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
In his recent discussion, Cross-Device AI Acceleration, Compilation, & Execution,with Sam Charrington of TWIML AI Podcast, Jeff Gehlhaar, vice president of Technology and head of AI software platforms at Qualcomm Technologies, had an insightful dialogue about the latest developments in cross-device AI technology and how Qualcomm Technologies aims to harmonize the consumer AI experience across the Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Let's take a brief look at some of the highlights and insights from the podcast and illuminate the exciting new technologies and resources that developers and consumers can expect to see in the near future.

Compilation

Given our recent successes in the ML Commonsbenchmarking, Qualcomm Technologies aims to increase acceleration by further optimizing the architecture of the Snapdragon 888 mobile hardware development kit (HDK)platform. To build upon our past successes and achieve increased acceleration, Qualcomm Technologies is working to harmonize our portfolio by specializing our approach to compilation.

Currently, Qualcomm Technologies is working with both Glowand TVMcompilers because each have unique elements that make them a strong suit when implemented in specific situations. Glow excels when utilized with the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for AI)in cloud-class large-scale inference solutions such as the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100. Whereas with TVM, we've found it best utilized when using the Qualcomm Hexagon DSP SDK,for the more constrained low-level optimizations in use cases where the hardware is always on.

Bridging execution framework

Qualcomm Technologies has constructed the Qualcomm AI Engine directin order to provide cutting-edge acceleration in a package that can be utilized in the ecosystem along a number of different routes. Qualcomm Technologies aims to harmonize its portfolio with increased accessibility by providing cutting-edge hardware and software acceleration at the low level with more choice in accessibility as customers move up product offerings.

On top of our hardware, Qualcomm Technologies looks to increasingly utilize ONNXin conjunction with its APIs to function as a data interchange format that will increase its platforms' accessibility. To further streamline the data interchange process, Qualcomm Technologies plans to integrate ONNX in the role of a runtime as a more permanent fixture of the platform. As a runtime, ONNX is engineered to orchestrate the deployment of the network in a way that utilizes the libraries on our hardware to most efficiently provide cutting-edge acceleration.

Updateable drivers

Gehlhaarpoints out that as customers adopt the technology and bring in use cases, Qualcomm Technologies has been able to make marked improvements on its platforms' abilities by adjusting the software based on customer feedback. Qualcomm Technologies' goal is to run its platforms with software that can be updated as fast as AI is changing. Updating the software rather than the hardware will make it so that consumers won't need to go get a new phone - consumers can get an update that makes their current phone work better.

In many of Qualcomm Technologies' products such as the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for artificial intelligence, there are releases to customers, but this often requires product refreshes, updates, or new apps. By working with Google and Android, Qualcomm Technologiescan make updates directly to the end device to enable continuous improvement on the Snapdragon platform.

Quantization

Gehlhaarviews the commercialization of the Snapdragon 888 mobile hardware development kit (HDK)as a tremendous opportunity to integrate the various tools across the platform and achieve a harmony of accessibility across the full stack.The harmony that can be achieved by this integration can allow developers to utilize the AI Model Efficiency Toolkit (AIMET)and its advanced model quantization and compression techniques for trained neural network models. By harmonizing and reducing the friction when working with the HDK, Qualcomm Technologiesaims to increase the ability of developers and minimize customers' need for data scientists to work with these toolkits.

Check it out

You can access Gehlhaar's podcast with Sam from TWIML AI, along with Sam's past podcasts here. For additional updates from Gehlhaar, be sure to follow his Linkedinand Twitterfeed.

Snapdragon, Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK, Qualcomm Cloud AI, Qualcomm Ai Engine and Qualcomm Hexagon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. AIMET is a product of Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33 031 M - -
Net income 2021 8 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Cristiano R. Amon President & Chief Executive Officer
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-6.73%160 278
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.45%519 567
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.15%510 543
INTEL CORPORATION4.40%211 005
BROADCOM INC.8.52%194 944
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.70%170 766