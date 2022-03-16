Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualcomm : HONOR Magic4 Pro Launches – packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Mobile World Congress 2022 in late February, HONOR livestreamed its global launch event for the HONOR Magic4 Pro - one of the first phones to launch globally with the turbo charged combo of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

HONOR CEO George Zhao hosted the launch and highlighted that security was a key feature of the smartphone. CEO Zhao showcased the HONOR Magic4 Pro global version, which includes the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 that delivers one of the fastest and most secure fingering unlock experience.

The 2nd Gen sensor is 50% faster and 77% larger than Gen 1. The larger sensor provides a more extensive region for placing your finger and allows Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor to capture 1.7x more biometric data for faster and more secure unlocking.

HONOR's presentation also included a cameo from Qualcomm Incorporated CEO Cristiano Amon, who detailed other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 premium technologies found in the HONOR Magic4 Series. These technologies included the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features and more.

Snapdragon, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
11:08aQUALCOMM : HONOR Magic4 Pro Launches – packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Qualcomm 3D Soni..
PU
08:04aRISC-V chip technology firm SiFive raises $175 million, valued at $2.5 billion
RE
03/15QUALCOMM : Leading research delivers AI firsts
PU
03/14QUALCOMM : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
03/14QUALCOMM : View 2022 voting results
PU
03/14QUALCOMM INC/DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 1 : The premium Android mobile platform of choice
PU
03/11Qualcomm's Motion Granted by Florida Court in Patent Infringement Case Filed by ParkerV..
MT
03/10BMW, Qualcomm Team Up To Develop Automated Driving Softwares
MT
03/10QUALCOMM : Morgan Stanley - Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALCOMM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 412 M - -
Net income 2022 11 894 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 144,21 $
Average target price 215,43 $
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano R. Amon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Executive Vice President-Engineering
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-21.14%162 525
NVIDIA CORPORATION-21.89%574 325
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-9.27%506 144
BROADCOM INC.-10.92%242 013
INTEL CORPORATION-12.99%182 466
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-24.02%177 920