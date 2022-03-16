Qualcomm : HONOR Magic4 Pro Launches – packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2

At Mobile World Congress 2022 in late February, HONOR livestreamed its global launch event for the HONOR Magic4 Pro - one of the first phones to launch globally with the turbo charged combo of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

HONOR CEO George Zhao hosted the launch and highlighted that security was a key feature of the smartphone. CEO Zhao showcased the HONOR Magic4 Pro global version, which includes the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 that delivers one of the fastest and most secure fingering unlock experience.

The 2nd Gen sensor is 50% faster and 77% larger than Gen 1. The larger sensor provides a more extensive region for placing your finger and allows Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor to capture 1.7x more biometric data for faster and more secure unlocking.

HONOR's presentation also included a cameo from Qualcomm Incorporated CEO Cristiano Amon, who detailed other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 premium technologies found in the HONOR Magic4 Series. These technologies included the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features and more.