Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualcomm : Hugging Face partners with Qualcomm Technologies to enable transformers for Qualcomm Cloud AI 100

01/19/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qualcomm and Hugging Face Demo: NLP

Jan 13, 2022 | 0:59

Qualcomm Technologies and Hugging Face share a common goal: make it easier for innovators to harness the power of machine intelligence. One step toward achieving this is Hugging Face will host optimized transformers models for Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 systems to deploy at production scale, with minimum coding complexity.

What is Qualcomm Cloud AI 100?

Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 is Qualcomm Technologies' first-generation AI inference accelerator for datacenter and edge compute business, representing the company's investments in machine learning and utilizing its expertise in the area from the consumer mobile SoC world as well as bringing it to the enterprise segment.

Qualcomm Technologies is planning for three different form factors in terms of commercial solutions:

  • a full-blown PCIe form-factor accelerator card, which is meant to achieve up to an astounding 400TOPs inference performance at 75W TDP
  • a DM.2 at 25W TDP, which is gaining popularity in the enterprise segment and is akin to two M.2 connectors next to each other
  • a DM.2e at 15W TDP, representing a smaller and lower-power thermal envelope form-factor for the edge compute segment
Democratizing transformers for cloud and edge with Qualcomm Cloud AI 100

Hugging Face plays host to hundreds of transformers, which applies lessons learned in NLP to computer vision. The transformers library is downloaded an average of 2 million times every month and demand is growing. With a user base of more than 50,000 developers, Hugging Face has seen one of the fastest adoptions of an open-source project.

Now, with its extended collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Hugging Face is connecting the ultimate transformer toolset with today's most power-efficient AI hardware, enabling better TCO for inferencing in the cloud as well as the edge.

Hugging Face plans to integrate Optimum, a new open-source library and toolkit for Qualcomm Cloud AI 100, enabling developers access to hardware-optimize models certified by Hugging Face. As part of the collaboration, teams from Hugging Face and Qualcomm Technologies will optimize versions of BERT-Large, DistilBERT. RoBERTa, Albert, XML-RoBERTa, BART, T5, and GPT2.

This will also enable Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 devices to unlock performance advantages - through the Hugging Face platform - with its elegant simplicity and a superlative range of models that democratizes transformers and NLP at the cloud and the edge.

Qualcomm Cloud AI is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
11:14aQUALCOMM : Hugging Face partners with Qualcomm Technologies to enable transformers for Qua..
PU
09:02aQualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
05:02aQualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - January 2022
AQ
01/18QUALCOMM : Collaborates with SB Technology and Cybertrust Japan to Proliferate Smart Citie..
PU
01/18Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era
RE
01/18Qualcomm Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Stable at $0.68 a Share, Payable March 24 to Sha..
MT
01/18Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era
RE
01/18Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
01/18Qualcomm Incorporated Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 24, 2022
CI
01/18QUALCOMM : Vodafone, Qualcomm Technologies, and Thales Deliver World-First Smartphone Demo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALCOMM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 705 M - -
Net income 2022 10 714 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 178,86 $
Average target price 203,17 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano R. Amon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Executive Vice President-Engineering
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-2.19%200 323
NVIDIA CORPORATION-11.93%647 575
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.64%621 593
BROADCOM INC.-13.17%238 554
INTEL CORPORATION6.33%222 709
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-3.28%168 340