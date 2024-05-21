Qualcomm, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and marketing of CMDA systems and software. The CDMA technique consists of using a broad spectrum to broadcast code transmissions on numerous mobile communication frequencies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of communication systems (83.8%): CDMA systems (integrated circuits, software and systems for wireless voice and data transmission, as well as multimedia functions), and wireless communication and Internet access systems (products intended for data transmission, satellite communications, decrypting activities, etc.); - sale of licenses (16.2%): intended for manufacturers using CDMA technologies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (3.3%), China and Hong Kong (63.6%), Vietnam (13.7%), South Korea (7.2%) and other (12.2%).

Sector Semiconductors