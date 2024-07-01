Qualcomm: Manchester United chooses Snapdragon as sponsor

Manchester United announced on Monday that processor brand Snapdragon would become the main sponsor to appear on its shirts for the 2024/2025 season.



The English soccer club explained that it had taken this decision as part of its partnership with American mobile technology group Qualcomm, owner of the Snapdragon chips that equip smartphones, PCs and even next-generation vehicles.



The logo will also adorn the team's second and third away shirts.



The launch of the new shirts was made official today with the release of a video featuring Red Devils legend Eric Cantona.



They will be officially unveiled at a pre-season tournament to be held on July 31 at San Diego's Snapdragon stadium, in which Sevilla's Bétis will also be taking part.



The American brand will replace Team Viewer, the German software company that has been featured on Manchester United's shirts until now.



