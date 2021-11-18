Qualcomm : Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows PCs Now Available As Cost-Effective Resource

"With this Snapdragon Developer Kit, Qualcomm Technologies extends support for independent software vendors," said Rami Husseini, director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With a shared commitment to supporting developers, Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft are expanding our catalog of developer resources to better enable developers to optimize their application experiences across the portfolio of Snapdragon powered Always-On, Always-Connected PCs. This small, affordable unit will help advance the Windows on Snapdragon ecosystem, facilitating new and superior experiences with Snapdragon compute platforms."

Qualcomm Technologies, in collaboration with Microsoft, now offers the Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows to help expedite development efforts as more Snapdragon compute powered PCs commercialize globally from leading manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. This developer kit will aid backend developers in porting applications by enabling increased optimizations in power and performance through native ARM64 Windows 10 and Windows 11 applications built to utilize the specialized architecture of Snapdragon compute platforms. Application developers that use this ultra-small form factor mini-PC can increase optimization or create new PC experiences for their users.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announces commercial availability of the Snapdragon® Developer Kit for Windows on Snapdragon PCs. First debuted during the Company's Virtual Announcement this summer, the Snapdragon Developer Kit is an ultra-small and cost-effective device built for independent software and application vendors to test and validate their solutions. With this resource, Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft lower the barrier to entry for ISVs committed to optimizing their application experience on the growing portfolio of Always On, Always Connected PCs (ACPCs) . This unit will help advance the Windows on Snapdragon ecosystem and, in turn, enable superior experiences for end users as applications leverage the full capabilities of Snapdragon compute platforms.

Snapdragon Developer Kit

This resource, used by popular productivity and security applications such as CrowdStrike, Symantec, and Zoom Video Communications extends Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft's collaborationin helping developers enhance and optimize the overall user experience for their Windows solutions on devices powered by the innovative Snapdragon compute platforms.

"This Snapdragon Developer Kit is a testament to the strong collaboration between Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies," said Hari Pulapaka, Windows Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft. "We recognize that application optimization, paired with the innovation and efficiency of Snapdragon compute platforms, will enrich the lives of users who rely on Snapdragon compute powered PCs for learning, working, and entertainment. We're proud to extend support for Windows developers in the availability of the Snapdragon Developer Kit."

"It's an exciting time to be at Zoom, where the pace of innovation continues to accelerate," said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Zoom. "The Snapdragon Developer Kit easily integrates into Zoom's test environment and optimizes performance for Windows on Snapdragon. With more organizations embracing a hybrid working model, the Snapdragon for Zoom integration is another way we're helping customers meet the demands of today's evolving virtual and hybrid landscape."

The Snapdragon Developer Kit is now available in the United States for $219.00 USD through The Microsoft Store here.

Additional information :

This costeffective kit will enable developers to test and optimize their solutions for Windows devices powered by Snapdragon compute platforms - from entry-tier, to premium.

The Snapdragon Developer Kit will ship using Windows 10 and meets all Windows 11 upgrade requirements.

Developers who purchase the Snapdragon Developer Kit are not expected to return the unit.

Visit the Qualcomm Developer Network here, to uncover more details on the Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows. To learn more about Snapdragon compute platform and technologies, visit here.

