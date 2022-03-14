Qualcomm : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
03/14/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
qcom-20220309
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 9, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 20, 2022. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
NOMINEE
FOR
WITHHOLD
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
Sylvia Acevedo
763,333,844
9,976,385
1,267,855
168,043,707
Cristiano R. Amon
771,125,055
2,239,129
1,213,900
168,043,707
Mark Fields
754,054,568
19,143,952
1,379,564
168,043,707
Jeffrey W. Henderson
744,334,592
28,135,173
2,108,319
168,043,707
Gregory N. Johnson
766,314,144
6,853,389
1,410,551
168,043,707
Ann M. Livermore
759,079,179
14,251,141
1,247,764
168,043,707
Mark D. McLaughlin
767,002,805
6,091,595
1,483,684
168,043,707
Jamie S. Miller
765,919,638
7,264,652
1,393,794
168,043,707
Irene B. Rosenfeld
757,730,280
15,585,089
1,262,715
168,043,707
Kornelis (Neil) Smit
767,804,384
5,412,177
1,361,523
168,043,707
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
761,067,750
12,125,239
1,385,095
168,043,707
Anthony J. Vinciquerra
757,120,150
15,955,473
1,502,461
168,043,707
Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.
Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 25, 2022.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
892,679,240
48,448,963
1,493,588
0
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.
The foregoing proposal was approved.
Proposal 3 - Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
733,071,610
38,771,958
2,734,516
168,043,707
The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.
The foregoing advisory vote was approved.
