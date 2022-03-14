Qualcomm : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT





Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934





March 9, 2022

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

QUALCOMM Incorporated

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

000-19528 95-3685934 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

5775 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, California 92121 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





858-587-1121

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value QCOM Nasdaq Stock Market





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐













Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 9, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 20, 2022. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.









Proposal 1 - Election of Directors





NOMINEE FOR WITHHOLD ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Sylvia Acevedo 763,333,844 9,976,385 1,267,855 168,043,707 Cristiano R. Amon 771,125,055 2,239,129 1,213,900 168,043,707 Mark Fields 754,054,568 19,143,952 1,379,564 168,043,707 Jeffrey W. Henderson 744,334,592 28,135,173 2,108,319 168,043,707 Gregory N. Johnson 766,314,144 6,853,389 1,410,551 168,043,707 Ann M. Livermore 759,079,179 14,251,141 1,247,764 168,043,707 Mark D. McLaughlin 767,002,805 6,091,595 1,483,684 168,043,707 Jamie S. Miller 765,919,638 7,264,652 1,393,794 168,043,707 Irene B. Rosenfeld 757,730,280 15,585,089 1,262,715 168,043,707 Kornelis (Neil) Smit 767,804,384 5,412,177 1,361,523 168,043,707 Jean-Pascal Tricoire 761,067,750 12,125,239 1,385,095 168,043,707 Anthony J. Vinciquerra 757,120,150 15,955,473 1,502,461 168,043,707





Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.









Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 25, 2022.





FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 892,679,240 48,448,963 1,493,588 0





The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.





The foregoing proposal was approved.









Proposal 3 - Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers.





FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 733,071,610 38,771,958 2,734,516 168,043,707





The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.





The foregoing advisory vote was approved.













SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Date: March 14, 2022 By: /s/ Ann Cathcart Chaplin Ann Cathcart Chaplin General Counsel and Corporate Secretary









qcom-20220309