Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualcomm : View 2022 voting results

03/14/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUALCOMM Incorporated

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 9, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 20, 2022. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

NOMINEE

FOR

WITHHOLD

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

Sylvia Acevedo

763,333,844

9,976,385

1,267,855

168,043,707

Cristiano R. Amon

771,125,055

2,239,129

1,213,900

168,043,707

Mark Fields

754,054,568

19,143,952

1,379,564

168,043,707

Jeffrey W. Henderson

744,334,592

28,135,173

2,108,319

168,043,707

Gregory N. Johnson

766,314,144

6,853,389

1,410,551

168,043,707

Ann M. Livermore

759,079,179

14,251,141

1,247,764

168,043,707

Mark D. McLaughlin

767,002,805

6,091,595

1,483,684

168,043,707

Jamie S. Miller

765,919,638

7,264,652

1,393,794

168,043,707

Irene B. Rosenfeld

757,730,280

15,585,089

1,262,715

168,043,707

Kornelis (Neil) Smit

767,804,384

5,412,177

1,361,523

168,043,707

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

761,067,750

12,125,239

1,385,095

168,043,707

Anthony J. Vinciquerra

757,120,150

15,955,473

1,502,461

168,043,707

Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 25, 2022.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN5

BROKER NON-VOTES

892,679,240

48,448,963

1,493,588

0

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.

The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 3 - Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

733,071,610

38,771,958

2,734,516

168,043,707

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing advisory vote was approved.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 20:13:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
04:15pQUALCOMM : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
04:15pQUALCOMM : View 2022 voting results
PU
04:09pQUALCOMM INC/DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:14pSNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 1 : The premium Android mobile platform of choice
PU
03/11Qualcomm's Motion Granted by Florida Court in Patent Infringement Case Filed by ParkerV..
MT
03/10BMW, Qualcomm Team Up To Develop Automated Driving Softwares
MT
03/10QUALCOMM : Morgan Stanley - Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PU
03/10TRANSCRIPT : QUALCOMM Incorporated Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Teleco..
CI
03/10QUALCOMM : BMW Group and Arriver to Form Long-lasting Strategic Cooperation for Joint Deve..
PU
03/09QUALCOMM : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALCOMM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 412 M - -
Net income 2022 11 894 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float -
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 152,34 $
Average target price 215,43 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano R. Amon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Executive Vice President-Engineering
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.69%171 687
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.86%552 500
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.99%524 685
BROADCOM INC.-13.16%235 925
INTEL CORPORATION-11.01%186 620
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-27.53%169 718