Qualcomm : View 2022 voting results

QUALCOMM Incorporated

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 9, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 20, 2022. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

NOMINEE FOR WITHHOLD ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Sylvia Acevedo 763,333,844 9,976,385 1,267,855 168,043,707 Cristiano R. Amon 771,125,055 2,239,129 1,213,900 168,043,707 Mark Fields 754,054,568 19,143,952 1,379,564 168,043,707 Jeffrey W. Henderson 744,334,592 28,135,173 2,108,319 168,043,707 Gregory N. Johnson 766,314,144 6,853,389 1,410,551 168,043,707 Ann M. Livermore 759,079,179 14,251,141 1,247,764 168,043,707 Mark D. McLaughlin 767,002,805 6,091,595 1,483,684 168,043,707 Jamie S. Miller 765,919,638 7,264,652 1,393,794 168,043,707 Irene B. Rosenfeld 757,730,280 15,585,089 1,262,715 168,043,707 Kornelis (Neil) Smit 767,804,384 5,412,177 1,361,523 168,043,707 Jean-Pascal Tricoire 761,067,750 12,125,239 1,385,095 168,043,707 Anthony J. Vinciquerra 757,120,150 15,955,473 1,502,461 168,043,707

Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public accountants for our fiscal year ending September 25, 2022.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN5 BROKER NON-VOTES 892,679,240 48,448,963 1,493,588 0

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.

The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 3 - Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 733,071,610 38,771,958 2,734,516 168,043,707

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing advisory vote was approved.