QUALCOMM Incorporated

2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 8, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described briefly below and in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated January 19, 2023. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors.

NOMINEE FOR WITHHOLD ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Sylvia Acevedo 761,478,944 9,738,473 2,107,700 173,168,375 Cristiano R. Amon 768,831,460 2,439,369 2,054,288 173,168,375 Mark Fields 766,465,791 4,664,402 2,194,924 173,168,375 Jeffrey W. Henderson 713,784,006 56,656,835 2,884,276 173,168,375 Gregory N. Johnson 762,995,035 8,123,552 2,206,530 173,168,375 Ann M. Livermore 755,764,623 15,456,773 2,103,721 173,168,375 Mark D. McLaughlin 767,311,269 3,839,706 2,174,142 173,168,375 Jamie S. Miller 766,901,390 4,225,005 2,198,722 173,168,375 Irene B. Rosenfeld 755,508,515 15,535,535 2,281,067 173,168,375 Kornelis "Neil" Smit 764,686,753 6,429,791 2,208,573 173,168,375 Jean-Pascal Tricoire 758,162,500 12,441,684 2,720,933 173,168,375 Anthony J. Vinciquerra 746,531,864 24,462,064 2,331,189 173,168,375

Each of the foregoing nominees was elected and each received affirmative votes from more than a majority of the votes cast.

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP our independent public accountants for the fiscal year ending September 24, 2023.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTE 899,083,778 44,840,243 2,569,471 0

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 3 - Approval of the QUALCOMM Incorporated 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTE 685,100,613 85,262,521 2,961,983 173,168,375

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.

Proposal 4 - Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTE 730,270,002 38,410,443 4,644,672 173,168,375

The foregoing proposal required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The foregoing proposal was approved.