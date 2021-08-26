Qualcomm : Vivo iQOO 8 Pro – the first smartphone in China with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max

On August 17th, vivo introduced the vivo iQOO 8 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform… and it has a feature you won't currently find anywhere in China. Under the display, this smartphone packs the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max - our largest (20x30mm2) fingerprint sensor based on ultrasonic technology. The vivo iQOO 8 Pro is the first smartphone in China to feature the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max.

The CES 2021 Innovation Award-winning Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max is 17x bigger than the original Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor and 9x bigger than the Gen 2 sensor. The front of iQOO 8 Pro has a curved 6.76-inch OLED display with 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under this beautiful display, lies the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max.

Gone are the days of taking minutes to set up a single fingerprint. The Max's is so large it can almost instantly collect massive amounts of biometric data - you can set up fingerprint unlocking by simply pressing the display just once!

Once your fingerprint is enrolled, get ready to experience one of the fastest unlocking experiences in the mobile industry. Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max can unlock the iQOO 8 Pro with your fingerprint in just .2 seconds.

3D Max is large enough to read two fingerprints simultaneously. This feature will significantly increase the security for Payment Applications. vivo will use this ability to give parents the option to heighten security on their child's iQOO 8 Pro. For instance, parents can set the iQOO 8 Pro to require a child and parent's fingerprint in order launch the app.