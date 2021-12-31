Qualcomm : and Z-ONE TECH Build Strategic Relationship and Work Together to Create New Digital Experience for Smart Vehicles

Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Ltd. and Z-ONE TECH today announced a strategic cooperation relationship to deliver intelligent cockpit experiences by utilizing the 4 th Generation Snapdragon®Cockpit Platforms with Z-ONE TECH's Galaxy Full Stack Solution 3.0. Jun Li, CEO of Z-ONE TECH and Lei Xian, vice president of sales and business development from Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., participated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony. Chao Meng, Chief Architect of Z-ONE TECH and An Yang, sales director of Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of each party at the ceremony.

Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Ltd. and Z-ONE TECH sign a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation

The 4th Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are one of the most comprehensive solutions in the automotive industry, designed to address the automakers' transition to evolved automotive architecture with the fusion of compute, performance, artificial intelligence (AI) and safety, meeting user demands for digitally advanced cockpit experiences. The Z-ONE Galaxy Full-Stack Solution 3.0 will focus on solutions including the operation system, hardware solution, digital ecosystem to lead the trends of transformation for "software defined vehicle", creating new values for intelligent automotive industry, customers and users. The two companies will explore the solutions for intelligent cockpit with the new-generation automotive E/E architecture and accelerate the rollout of Z-ONE Galaxy Full-Stack Solution 3.0.

"Hardware and software need to reinforce each other in the era of intelligent vehicles. The cooperation between Z-ONE TECH and Qualcomm Technologies is strengthening our established business between hardware and software. Through this cooperation, Z-ONE TECH and Qualcomm Technologies will actively explore the landscape of new generation of E/E architecture, accelerating commercialization which is beneficial to the whole industry. Qualcomm Technologies has advanced chip technologies and products, which are well aligned with Z-ONE TECH's innovation and development in the field of intelligent car electronic architecture," said Jun Li, chief executive officer, Z-ONE TECH. "We are looking forward to develop whole system from E/E architecture to chip side together, boosting the development of intelligent connected vehicles."

"The digital cockpit has become a leading differentiator amongst customers. As a key component of the Snapdragon®Digital Chassis™technology, Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will lay a powerful performance foundation for in-vehicle experiences in the next-generation intelligent vehicles," said Lei Xian, vice president of sales and business development, Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. "We're excited to work with Z-ONE TECH to explore the intelligent automobile cockpit and E/E architecture to help drive transformation of driving experiences."

About Z-ONE TECH

Z-ONE TECH, a platform and software technology company, focuses on developing high value-added modules for smart vehicles, offers automakers with competitive full-stack platform solutions. Z-ONE TECH has rapidly been set up with more than 1,000 automotive software high-tech talents within one year, and developed Z-ONE Galaxy Full-Stack Solution 1.0 that includes a centralized E/E architecture, a service-oriented architecture (SOA) based software platform, a full-stack OTA and cyber security solution, intelligent vehicle data works and end-to-end digital experience products featuring cross-domain.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.