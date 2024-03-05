Qualcomm: increase in quarterly dividend
We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through a balanced capital redistribution policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive share buybacks", explains CEO Cristiano Amon.
As a reminder, at the end of January, the wireless technology group unveiled adjusted net income up 16% to $3.1 billion for the first quarter of its 2023-24 financial year, or $2.75 per share.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction