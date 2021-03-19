Qualcomm : Leading the industry on the standardization of 5G and beyond

Dr. Wanshi Chen

Today marks another key milestone that validates the leadership Qualcomm brings to the mobile industry and its commitment to single global standard for cellular technologies.

I am honored to congratulate my colleague Dr. Wanshi Chen, senior director of technology at Qualcomm Technologies, who was elected by3GPP membersas the next chairman of 3GPP RAN Plenary. Up to now, Wanshi has been serving as the Chair for RAN1 Working Group - one of the most prestigious leadership positions in 3GPP that focuses on the physical layer of the radio interface. For the next two years, after this election, he will take on the expanded role of 3GPP TSG RAN Chair, which was most recently held by Nokia's Balázs Bertényi (since 2017), and previously by Qualcomm Europe veteran, Dino Flore(between 2013 and 2017).

3GPP RAN oversees all the working groups that deal with the radio access specifications development, including physical layer, radio protocols, radio access networks, performance requirements, and conformance testing. RAN Plenary is specifically responsible for the overall project management of these working groups, which means how and when new projects (and features) get approved, how projects progress, and how they are shaped and prioritized.

As for other positions of this kind, the primary task of the elected Chair is to make sure all Working Groups operate collaboratively and to foster consensus among all member companies, facilitating the continued expansion of 5G, and potentially formulating initial plans toward the industry's 6G vision.