Qualcomm : Meet the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile....

Meizu has unveiled its latest 5G Smartphones, the 18 and 18 Pro, and they are the latest premium handsets to pack Qualcomm Technologies' ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

Meizu 18 Pro

The Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro feature 6.2-inch and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screens, respectively, both of which feature an ultra-responsive 120 Hz refresh rate. To unlock either device, simply place your finger on the display. The fingerprint reader underneath is none other than the new 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 delivers a better user experience than the previous generation by using technological advances and acoustics (ultrasonic waves) to scan 3D features such as ridges, valleys, as well as the pores of your finger for a deeply accurate image. Specifically, the sensor is 50% faster and is 77% larger than its predecessor, and its larger size (8x8mm) makes fingerprint unlocking instantaneous. This larger sensor combined with faster processing will be 50% faster than Gen 1 so you can unlock your device quicker than ever.