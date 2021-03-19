Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm, Inc.    QCOM

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualcomm : Meet the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile....

03/19/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Meet the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform [video]

Mar 18, 2021

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Meizu has unveiled its latest 5G Smartphones, the 18 and 18 Pro, and they are the latest premium handsets to pack Qualcomm Technologies' ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

Meizu 18 Pro

The Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro feature 6.2-inch and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screens, respectively, both of which feature an ultra-responsive 120 Hz refresh rate. To unlock either device, simply place your finger on the display. The fingerprint reader underneath is none other than the new 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 delivers a better user experience than the previous generation by using technological advances and acoustics (ultrasonic waves) to scan 3D features such as ridges, valleys, as well as the pores of your finger for a deeply accurate image. Specifically, the sensor is 50% faster and is 77% larger than its predecessor, and its larger size (8x8mm) makes fingerprint unlocking instantaneous. This larger sensor combined with faster processing will be 50% faster than Gen 1 so you can unlock your device quicker than ever.

Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Feb 20, 2019 | 0:45

Just as notable, the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro also feature the new Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform for fast 5G connectivity, professional camera quality, and features from QualcommSnapdragon Elite Gaming.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

Nov 24, 2020 | 1:37

Meizu 18 Pro features:
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 Storage
  • Quad Read Cameras:
    • 50MP with f/1.9 portrait lens
    • 32MP with f/2.2 ultrawide lens with a 130-degree field of view
    • 8MP with 3x zoom telephoto lens (78mm equivalent)
  • 3D Time-of-Flight sensor
  • 44 MP selfie camera
The Meizu 18 features:
  • 4,000 mAh
  • 12 GP of RAM
  • 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 Storage
  • Triple Rear Cameras:
    • 64MP with f/1.6 portrait lens
    • 16MP f2/2 ultrawide lens
    • 8MP with 3x telephoto lens
  • 29MP selfie camera
Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

Gordon Thomas

Sr. Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies

About this author

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 19:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
03:57pQUALCOMM  : Leading the industry on the standardization of 5G and beyond
PU
03:57pQUALCOMM  : Meet the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen..
PU
03/18JOURNEY TO MARS : How our collaboration with Jet Propulsion Laboratory fostered ..
PU
03/18QUALCOMM  : announces winners of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020
AQ
03/17Technology Shares Slip as Rotation Out of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/17U.S. Antitrust Officials Unlikely to File Supreme Court Appeal in Qualcomm Ca..
DJ
03/16MARKET CHATTER : Softbank-backed ByteDance to Foray into AI Chips Amid Global Ch..
MT
03/16QUALCOMM  : Completes Acquisition of NUVIA
PR
03/16INTERDIGITAL  : CEO to Retire; Successor Named
MT
03/16Huawei announces royalty rates for 5G phone technology
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 093 M - -
Net income 2021 7 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 171,46 $
Last Close Price 129,75 $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President & Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-12.09%149 543
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-2.55%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION32.04%259 179
BROADCOM INC.6.01%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.27%161 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ