During the annual Qualcomm 5G Summit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G 5G Mobile Platform, which is slated to power upcoming high-tier smartphones from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi. Snapdragon 778G is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences.

'Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier,' said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'Snapdragon 778G brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next generation experiences more broadly accessible.'

Camera: Snapdragon 778G features a Triple ISP to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom. Users can now record from three lenses at once, allowing them to capture the best aspects of each and automatically merge them into one professional quality video. Users can also shoot like a pro with 4K HDR10+ video capturing over a billion shades of color. Snapdragon 778G also supports Staggered HDR image sensors so you can capture computational HDR video which provides dramatic improvements to color, contrast, and detail when capturing videos.

AI: Snapdragon 778G features the latest 6th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine with the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs and 2X performance with an improvement in performance per Watt compared to its predecessor. Now, virtually every connection, video call, and phone call are enhanced by AI to enable use cases like AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based camera experiences. The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor for contextual awareness use cases.

Gaming: This platform delivers select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm® Game Quick Touch, two exciting new features that are now unlocked in the 7-series. Enabled by the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 642L GPU, VRS allows developers to specify and group the pixels being shaded within different game scenes to help reduce the GPU workload to provide greater power savings while still maintaining the highest visual fidelity. Qualcomm Game Quick Touch offers up to 20% faster input response for touch latency to enable a pro gamer-level experience.

Connectivity: Snapdragon 778G includes the integrated Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System to help deliver mmWave and sub-6 5G capabilities to more users around the world. By featuring the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 Connectivity System, Snapdragon 778G supports multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds (up to 2.9 Gbps) with 4k QAM and access to 160MHz channels in both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands. Additionally, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ technology suite offers verification that Qualcomm Technologies' hallmark audio features and system-level optimizations are implemented to enable a redefined listening experience, end to end. With support for Bluetooth 5.2, lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G, Snapdragon 778G is capable of delivering low-latency gaming, sharing, video calls, and more.

Performance: Manufactured using advanced 6nm process technology, Snapdragon 778G allows incredible performance and power efficiency. The Qualcomm® Kryo™ 670 generates up to 40% uplift in overall CPU performance and the Adreno 642L GPU is designed to deliver up to 40% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

Supporting OEM Quotes

'HONOR's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is an important part of our commitment of working with global technology leaders. We believe the cooperation between Qualcomm Technologies and HONOR will unleash the ultimate potential of product experience and further serve global consumer,' said Fang Fei, president of product line, HONOR Device Co., Ltd. 'The Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform is packed with innovation in 5G, imaging, and AI. Through close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the brand-new HONOR 50 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. HONOR 50 series will set new industry standards for product design and deliver a transformative experience for our users.'

'The new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform achieves breakthrough innovations in camera and AI as it did in previous Snapdragon mobile platforms,' said Zeng Kunpeng, general manager, iQOO Product Line. 'Based on the cutting-edge features of Snapdragon 778G, we look forward to bringing users richer and more interesting mobile camera and gaming experiences.'

'The Snapdragon 7-series is a critical component of Motorola phones, helping us bring premium experiences to a broader price range,' said Ruben Castano, vice president of customer experience, Motorola. 'The Snapdragon 778 5G's accelerated AI and next-gen technology will power the Ready For platform on Snapdragon 7-series-based Motorola phones for the first time and lightning-fast 5G connectivity, which continues our goal to expand 5G devices across price points.'

'OPPO has long been dedicated to creating exceptional products that take user experience as the core. Being able to achieve our vision is indispensable to the powerful performance provided by Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms,' said Henry Duan, vice president, president of smartphone, OPPO. 'We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies and leverage the new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform to deliver advanced connectivity and camera experiences users deserve.'

'As the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has been working closely with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce many popular products,' said Chase Xu, vice president and president of global marketing, realme. 'realme's new smartphone will be one of the first devices enabled by the new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, which can deliver high performance and advanced gaming features. realme will continue to bring extraordinary and 'lead-forward' experiences to more users and create the favorite 5G smartphones for the young.'

'Thanks to the incredible and all-round experience in connectivity, camera, AI and gaming, Xiaomi's smartphones powered by Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms have long been favored by global consumers,' said Lei Zhang, vice president of Mi Smartphone and general manager of hardware R&D, Xiaomi. 'Leveraging the premium performance brought by Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, Xiaomi will continue to create 5G mobile devices with extraordinary performance consumers deserve and make the next-generation mobile experience more broadly accessible to all Mi Fans.'

Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021. For more information on the Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform, please visit https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-778g-5g-mobile-platform.

