Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualcomm : Transitioning to C-V2X – what you need to know

06/03/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Transitioning to C-V2X - what you need to know

Jun 3, 2021

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

For nearly 20 years, stakeholders to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), infrastructure owner-operators (IOOs), automakers, equipment vendors, and other transportation safety advocates have been moving toward a connected vehicle environment to create safer, more intelligent transportation systems. Now is the time to take our lessons learned from dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and embrace the opportunity to roll out cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, moving the transportation industry toward active safety today, while paving the way for autonomy and more efficient mobility in the future.

The Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) decision to transition from DSRC to C-V2X for V2X communication in the U.S. may have left many in the transportation industry with some open questions and concerns. Many of these are addressed below, with the hope of facilitating the realization of a future with safer transportation.

With DSRC being phased out, what are the options?

While there are various options for transitioning from DSRC to C-V2X, the ideal path is to be direct and decisive. For example, staying with DSRC and moving all existing equipment to channel 180 not only adds capital costs but also incurs a cost in experience. The applications in the end are the same, but the radios are different. Given that the at-scale rollout and deployment of V2X will be C-V2X, the time to start is now. Today is the window of opportunity to begin deploying use cases supported by C-V2X technology.

Another consideration is the added value of 4G and 5G cellular networks. When V2X was first contemplated, the smartphone and extensive mobile broadband networks and resulting services did not exist. To realize the synergy between direct communications for near real-time vehicle safety applications and the network for a host of other applications and services, safety and mobility should be thought of as an end-to-end proposition.

With studies showing improved range, are fewer C-V2X units needed?

Not necessarily. V2X technologies are designed to work at intersections and highways. Because of its link advantage, studies and trials have shown that C-V2X will deliver messages more reliably than DSRC, even with constrained lines-of-sights and shorter range at intersections. Higher reliability with C-V2X will also be advantageous for highway deployments, which generally benefit from increased range. It's important to note that neither DSRC nor C-V2X were designed to be more than hot spots, with roadside units intended to cover a finite range at safety-critical locations. Ubiquitous coverage, while possible, would be a costly way of addressing safety. Applications that require broad coverage are generally better suited for 4G and 5G networks.

Will C-V2X units from different vendors be compatible?

Yes.

  • OmniAir Consortium is offering a C-V2X certification program, preceded by a series of plugfests to build upon experience from DSRC and segue into C-V2X-specific interoperability and performance tests and certification.
  • With USDOT funding, the ITE has started the RSU Standardization project to create a technology-neutral hardware standard for roadside units (RSUs).
  • Preceding this, NEMA has developed a technology-neutral RSU standard called NEMA TS10.
  • The ITE is also leading the multi-SDO Connected Intersections project to produce documented guidance that will help ensure consistent and uniform RSU deployments for 'day 1' red light violation warning, a comprehensive effort and will likely be extensible to other early C-V2X applications.

Will current applications using DSRC need to be modified?

Although the messages and underlying logic in the application won't change when moving to C-V2X, the mechanics of how messages are exchanged will require further straightforward modifications. Prioritizing applications will be an essential part of the planning process, and SAE J3161 provides rules to give local implementations guidance in how application priority is affected, as additional messages must have minimal impact on V2V and key V2I safety messages. To begin, SAE J3161 recognizes and gives structure to how C-V2X accesses one 20 MHz channel. This is good news - the imminent deployment of C-V2X addresses the long-existing reality that OEMs are not likely to implement two V2X radios. DSRC's multi-channel operation with a control channel would have needed two radios, one dedicated to channel 172 and V2V, and another for key V2I safety messages. This is not the case with C-V2X, as radio resources can be prioritized for certain messages within one device operating in a single wide channel.

Because C-V2X is based on LTE technology, will C-V2X communications be sent over broadband cellular networks?

Not necessarily. Although C-V2X is based on 4G LTE technology, the international specifications outlined by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) for operating C-V2X in the 5.9 GHz band uniquely target short-range communication. Designed to provide direct broadcast communications between vehicles, infrastructure, and eventually pedestrians without relying on cellular networks, today's C-V2X deployments are intended to meet 'day 1' V2X services. Because Qualcomm Technologies solutions such as the SA415M and SA515M give access to wide area networks while C-V2X provides short range direct broadcast communications, C-V2X and 4G and 5G networks can operate as complementary technologies. This is key because it allows the C-V2X system to deliver safety and mobility applications and services.

How will 5G impact C-V2X deployments?

5G V2X - a future version of C-V2X technology that has been standardized in 3GPP starting with Rel-16 - provides direct communication (sidelink) for automated vehicle applications. 5G V2X also provides increased situational awareness though richer sensor sharing and groupcast, allowing for use cases such as coordinated driving and real-time infrastructure updates. Services using complementary 5G networks will add low latency enhanced mobile broadcasts to the suite of possibilities. The takeaway is that C-V2X and 5G V2X are in fact additive. C-V2X will be able to support active safety use cases with direct communication, and 5G V2X will be able to further support connected and automated vehicles.

How is the auto industry responding to news of the C-V2X transition?

The automotive community has shown strong interest in deploying C-V2X technology. In the U.S., Ford has announced its intent to equip a portion of its vehicles with C-V2X in 2022 given regulatory certainty, and other automakers are expected to follow. In other global regions - and China in particular - C-V2X is being deployed by many global and Chinese automotive companies. To prepare for V2X production vehicles hitting roads in the U.S., the USDOT and ITE started developing and publishing guidance for Connected Intersections, building on the CAT Coalition's efforts to provide documented best practices for implementing C-V2X technology.

Where can C-V2X roadside units (RSUs) be purchased?

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) has compiled a global list of commercial devices, which can be found here. You can also visit Qualcomm.com/Automotive for more information on purchasing equipment using our C-V2X technology.

Engage with us on

Twitter and LinkedIn

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

Jim Misener

Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies

About this author

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 21:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
05:46pQUALCOMM  : Transitioning to C-V2X – what you need to know
PU
05:46pDEVELOPERS : New projects for video capture/playback and AI on QCS610
PU
02:29aCOMPUTEX 2021 : Snapdragon leads the way in 5G PCs and mobile computing [video]
PU
06/02JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Qualcomm Team Up to Deploy Connected-Vehicle Technology in..
MT
06/02QUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27DEVELOPERS : Rapid VUI prototyping with Sensory's VoiceHub
PU
05/26QUALCOMM  : J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ..
PU
05/25Arm challenges Intel with new tech aimed at laptops
RE
05/25Push to Talk Market Analysis with Global Economic Growth by 2027 | Top Promi..
AQ
05/24MARKET CHATTER : Qualcomm's China Chair Blames Chip Shortage to Automakers' Unde..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32 180 M - -
Net income 2021 7 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 666 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 171,76 $
Last Close Price 133,82 $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President & Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-12.08%150 949
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.45%558 016
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.52%418 114
INTEL CORPORATION14.19%232 104
BROADCOM INC.8.19%193 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.15%176 162