The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has started an investigation into Qualcomm's planned takeover of Israel-based auto chip maker Autotalks.

The regulator said Tuesday that it is considering whether the deal will lead to a substantial lessening of competition within U.K. markets for goods and services.

It has set a deadline of April 25 for its initial decision into the deal.

The U.S. mobile-phone chip maker agreed in May 2023 to buy Autotalks to strengthen its portfolio of Snapdragon chips for auto makers, but didn't disclose financial details.

