Qualcomm Technologies has announced an agreement to acquire Arduino, a leading player in open source hardware and software. The transaction aims to combine Qualcomm's technological power with Arduino's large user community to facilitate the development of AI and Edge Computing solutions.



Arduino will retain its brand and independence while integrating Qualcomm's technologies. The launch of the new Arduino UNO Q, the first dual-brain board equipped with the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 processor, illustrates this alliance.



Qualcomm says that it it will enable high-performance computing and real-time control, paving the way for fast AI applications accessible to over 33 million developers worldwide.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.



















