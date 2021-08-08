Log in
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
Sweden's Veoneer says will start talks with Qualcomm over offer

08/08/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
(Reuters) -Veoneer Inc said on Sunday it would start talks with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc after its offer for the Swedish auto parts maker last week topped a rival bid by Magna International Inc.

Qualcomm's offer could "reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior Proposal', as defined under the terms of Veoneer's merger agreement with Magna," the board said in a statement.

"As a result of the Board's determination, Veoneer may under the terms of the Merger Agreement engage in discussions with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Proposal and Veoneer intends to do so."

Qualcomm on Aug. 5, said it had offered $4.6 billion to buy Veoneer, an 18.4% premium to a July bid by Canada's Magna that had already been accepted by Veoneer's board.

Magna said it does not have any comment on the new bid.

Magna's bid was worth around $3.8 billion.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Writing by Vishal Vivek and Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Kirsten Donovan)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33 031 M - -
Net income 2021 8 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 99,9%
