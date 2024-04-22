CAIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based artificial intelligence firm G42 said it had agreed a collaboration with U.S. group Qualcomm under which its subsidiary Core42 would feature Qualcomm's Cloud AI 100 products in its Condor AI platform, a G42 statement said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jan Harvey)
