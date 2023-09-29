Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator on Friday said it was considering whether Qualcomm's purchase of Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks would result in lessening of competition within the UK market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited comments on the deal, which was announced in May.

Qualcomm had said it would acquire Autotalks, a maker of chips used in crash-prevention technology in vehicles, but had not disclosed the terms of the deal.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)