Wall St falls on concerns over Fed interest rate path

*
U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fall
*
Services industry growth slows
*
Qualcomm, Roku slump on weak forecasts
*
Dow down 0.08%, S&P 500 down 0.55%, Nasdaq down 1.14%
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower for a
fourth straight session on Thursday as economic data did little
to change investors' perceptions that the Federal Reserve would
continue raising interest rates for longer than previously
thought.
Equities had initially moved higher upon the release of the
Fed's policy statement on Wednesday, which seemed to confirm
hopes the Fed would begin to decelerate the size and speed of
its path of interest rate hikes.
But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the
statement that it was "very premature" to be thinking about
pausing its rate hikes sent stocks lower as bond yields and the
U.S. dollar rose, a pattern the extended into Thursday.
Economic data on Thursday showed a labor market that
continues to stay strong, although a separate report showed
growth in the services sector slowed in October.
"One key takeaway from yesterday was what matters is the
ultimate level of rates and how long we stay there, those are to
be determined, we are going to figure those out along the way,"
said Brad Conger, deputy chief investment officer at Hirtle
Callaghan & Co in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
"The bad news for stocks is obviously we are going to have
to contend with more rate hikes than we thought."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.21 points,
or 0.08%, to 32,123.55, the S&P 500 lost 20.53 points, or
0.55%, to 3,739.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
119.76 points, or 1.14%, to 10,405.04.
While traders are roughly evenly split between the odds of a
50 basis-point and 75 basis-point rate hike in December, the
peak Fed funds rate is seen climbing to at least 5%, compared
with a prior view of 4.50%-4.75% rise.
Investors will closely eye the nonfarm payrolls report due
on Friday for signs the Fed's rate hikes are beginning to have a
notable impact on slowing the economy.
The climb in yields weighed on megacap growth companies
such Apple Inc, down 3.59% and Alphabet Inc
which was down 3.20%. This in turn pulled down the technology
and communication services sectors as the
worst-performing on the session.
The Dow was able to hold near the unchanged mark thanks to
gains in industrials including Boeing Co, up 6.68% and
heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc, which gained
2.85%.
Qualcomm Inc and Roku Inc lost 6.48% and
1.96%, respectively, after their holiday quarter forecasts fell
below expectations.
With roughly 80% of S&P 500 having reported earnings, the
expected growth rate is 4.7%, according to Refinitiv data, up
slightly from the 4.5% at the start of October.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.36-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 44 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 261 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)