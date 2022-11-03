Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Qualcomm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCOM   US7475251036

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  19:45 03/11/2022 GMT
104.76 USD   -6.88%
07:35pSector Update: Tech Stocks Continue to Sputter in Late Trade
MT
06:49pWall St falls on concerns over Fed interest rate path
RE
05:23pWall St slides as Fed signals more interest rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St falls on concerns over Fed interest rate path

11/03/2022 | 06:49pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fall

*

Services industry growth slows

*

Qualcomm, Roku slump on weak forecasts

*

Dow down 0.08%, S&P 500 down 0.55%, Nasdaq down 1.14%

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower for a fourth straight session on Thursday as economic data did little to change investors' perceptions that the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.

Equities had initially moved higher upon the release of the Fed's policy statement on Wednesday, which seemed to confirm hopes the Fed would begin to decelerate the size and speed of its path of interest rate hikes.

But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the statement that it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing its rate hikes sent stocks lower as bond yields and the U.S. dollar rose, a pattern the extended into Thursday.

Economic data on Thursday showed a labor market that continues to stay strong, although a separate report showed growth in the services sector slowed in October.

"One key takeaway from yesterday was what matters is the ultimate level of rates and how long we stay there, those are to be determined, we are going to figure those out along the way," said Brad Conger, deputy chief investment officer at Hirtle Callaghan & Co in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

"The bad news for stocks is obviously we are going to have to contend with more rate hikes than we thought."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.21 points, or 0.08%, to 32,123.55, the S&P 500 lost 20.53 points, or 0.55%, to 3,739.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.76 points, or 1.14%, to 10,405.04.

While traders are roughly evenly split between the odds of a 50 basis-point and 75 basis-point rate hike in December, the peak Fed funds rate is seen climbing to at least 5%, compared with a prior view of 4.50%-4.75% rise.

Investors will closely eye the nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday for signs the Fed's rate hikes are beginning to have a notable impact on slowing the economy.

The climb in yields weighed on megacap growth companies such Apple Inc, down 3.59% and Alphabet Inc which was down 3.20%. This in turn pulled down the technology and communication services sectors as the worst-performing on the session.

The Dow was able to hold near the unchanged mark thanks to gains in industrials including Boeing Co, up 6.68% and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc, which gained 2.85%.

Qualcomm Inc and Roku Inc lost 6.48% and 1.96%, respectively, after their holiday quarter forecasts fell below expectations.

With roughly 80% of S&P 500 having reported earnings, the expected growth rate is 4.7%, according to Refinitiv data, up slightly from the 4.5% at the start of October. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.36-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 44 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 261 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.50% 83.95 Delayed Quote.-39.96%
APPLE INC. -3.65% 139.7 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
QUALCOMM, INC. -6.16% 105.59 Delayed Quote.-38.48%
ROKU, INC. -3.79% 52.1755 Delayed Quote.-76.20%
All news about QUALCOMM, INC.
07:35pSector Update: Tech Stocks Continue to Sputter in Late Trade
MT
06:49pWall St falls on concerns over Fed interest rate path
RE
05:23pWall St slides as Fed signals more interest rate hikes
RE
05:18pGlobal markets live: Qualcomm, Moderna, eBay, MetLife, Robinhood...
MS
04:59pSector Update: Tech Stocks a Large Drag on Thursday Markets
MT
04:32pRosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Qualcomm to $170 From $220, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02:45pInvestors are still reeling from Powell's speech
MS
02:40pCowen Adjusts Price Target on Qualcomm to $165 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02:39pMorgan Stanley Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $126 From $147, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
02:39pCanaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Qualcomm to $165 From $225, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUALCOMM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 39 856 M - 34 788 M
Net income 2023 9 131 M - 7 970 M
Net Debt 2023 1 283 M - 1 120 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 112,50 $
Average target price 163,60 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano R. Amon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
James H. Thompson Executive Vice President-Engineering
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.-38.48%126 113
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.05%329 021
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.77%317 843
BROADCOM INC.-31.47%184 696
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.91%143 841
INTEL CORPORATION-46.76%113 162