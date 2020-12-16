ICYMI: IAM interviews Alex Rogers, president of Qualcomm Technology Licensing

After years of R&D, standards setting, and collaboration across the wireless industry and governments, 5G officially launched in 2019 - and today it is rapidly gaining momentum around the world. In fact, 5G has ramped up faster than all previous generations of wireless - at last count, nearly 100 mobile operators in over 40 countries have deployed commercial 5G networks, with more than 300 additional operators investing to deploy the technology. And according to analyst projections, 5G connections are expected to surpass one billion globally by 2023 - achieving that milestone two years faster than 4G.*

The rapid global adoption of 5G would not have been possible without Qualcomm's foundational inventions and collaboration with key ecosystem players. We are the leader in 5G intellectual property because we invented the underlying technologies that made 5G work. We partnered with the industry to accelerate the development of 5G, sharing these technologies across the global ecosystem - including the wireless carriers, device makers, infrastructure vendors, and service and application developers. Qualcomm is unique in the way we share these core technologies.

Alex Rogers has been president of Qualcomm Technology Licensing since 2016, leading the business through this exciting industry transition to 5G.

Rogers recently sat down with IAM author and editor Richard Lloyd to discuss a range of topics from 5G and COVID-19 to SEP FRAND, litigation, IoT, and working with China. A consistent top-10 finisher in IAM's annual Market Makers list since 2017, Rogers shares his thoughts about leading Qualcomm Technologies Licensing through multiple crises and bringing stability back to the business that is essential to the success of Qualcomm and the healthy proliferation of 5G.

From the interview:

On protection of IP rights and the stewardship of the U.S. Patent system:

'I think the pendulum has swung a little bit, and when you look at some of the recent decisions in the US and in Europe, people are beginning to recognize that some of these arguments that were designed to simply undermine the value of intellectual property associated with cellular standards were specious, just simply had no merit, and some of those arguments are beginning to fall by the wayside.'

About 5G beyond cellular handsets and continuing to incentivize 5G innovation:

'Developing this technology over the next decade and then developing the technology beyond the next decade is about everything else. It is about connecting everything else outside of the handset space and it is really important that we don't undermine the incentives to continue to drive that research for the benefit of these other industries as 5G basically goes out and connects everything.'