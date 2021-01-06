Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QUALCOMM Incorporated    QCOM

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

QUALCOMM Incorporated : 3D Sonic Max wins CES 2021 Innovation Award

01/06/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max wins CES 2021 Innovation Award

Jan 6, 2021

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

The annual Consumer Electronic Show (CES)in Las Vegas is a worldwide exhibit and award show for the most cutting-edge technology. This year, CES awarded <_w3a_sdt id="1122191862" sdttag="goog_rdk_5">Qualcomm Technologies a CES 2021 Innovation Award for the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max. Introduced last year, it's our largest (20x30mm2) and most advanced fingerprint sensor based on ultrasonic technology.

<_w3a_sdt id="2073150250" sdttag="goog_rdk_10">The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor<_w3a_sdt id="1328252192" sdttag="goog_rdk_12">enables mobile devices to deliver a high-performance fingerprint security solution that lives beneath a smartphone screen's surface, tapping single-touch authentication <_w3a_sdt id="-1533792319" sdttag="goog_rdk_15">that uses sound waves to recognize and safeguard users. The sensor uses pulse echo sound reflections to create an image of the 3D fingerprint ridges and valleys<_w3a_sdt id="1477949222" sdttag="goog_rdk_16">, and is capable of imaging through wet fingers and contaminants.

<_w3a_sdt id="1875493331" sdttag="goog_rdk_19">At a mere 0.2mm<_w3a_sdt id="669148473" sdttag="goog_rdk_20">, it's ultra-thin, too. This enables OEMs to build cutting-edge form factors<_w3a_sdt id="519127374" sdttag="goog_rdk_23">, such as full glass edge-to-edge displays<_w3a_sdt id="-1847773891" sdttag="goog_rdk_24"> and flexible OLED displays.

'CES 2021 Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products<_w3a_sdt id="1045794750" sdttag="goog_rdk_29">,' says CES of the award. <_w3a_sdt id="485980951" sdttag="goog_rdk_31">'The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each.'

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max was recognized with an 'Embedded Technologies' category award. It's 17x bigger than its predecessor<_w3a_sdt id="-1201854952" sdttag="goog_rdk_34">, and <_w3a_sdt id="-1334752323" sdttag="goog_rdk_35">it enables new advanced security features and experiences including the ability to read two fingerprints simultaneously and to register one's fingerprint with a single tap.

Mobile devices with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max are expected to be available later this year. You can read more about Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max here.
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

The OnQ Team

About this author

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:17:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
01:18pQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : 3D Sonic Max wins CES 2021 Innovation Award
PU
12:37pUK competition watchdog to probe Nvidia's Arm takeover
RE
07:27aQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : KeyBanc Adjusts Qualcomm's Price Target to $180 From $17..
MT
01/05JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05Technology Shares Rise; Qualcomm, IBM Announce Personnel Moves -- Tech Roundu..
DJ
01/05QUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Quallcomm Set to Complete Swap of Notes Maturing in 2028..
MT
01/05QUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Announces Expiration of Registered Exchange Offer for No..
PR
01/05EPISODE 47 : How a new mode for smartphone cameras can stop disinformation in it..
PU
01/05QUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Announces Cristiano Amon Appointed Chief Executive Offic..
AQ
01/05Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf to Step Down, Names Cristiano Amon as Successor..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 261 M - -
Net income 2021 6 872 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
QUALCOMM Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 160,78 $
Last Close Price 152,43 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-2.52%172 398
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%502 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.68%331 902
INTEL CORPORATION-0.30%207 400
BROADCOM INC.-2.23%174 114
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.44%150 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ