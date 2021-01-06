QUALCOMM Incorporated : 3D Sonic Max wins CES 2021 Innovation Award

The annual Consumer Electronic Show (CES)in Las Vegas is a worldwide exhibit and award show for the most cutting-edge technology. This year, CES awarded <_w3a_sdt id="1122191862" sdttag="goog_rdk_5">Qualcomm Technologies a CES 2021 Innovation Award for the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max. Introduced last year, it's our largest (20x30mm2) and most advanced fingerprint sensor based on ultrasonic technology.

<_w3a_sdt id="2073150250" sdttag="goog_rdk_10">The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor<_w3a_sdt id="1328252192" sdttag="goog_rdk_12">enables mobile devices to deliver a high-performance fingerprint security solution that lives beneath a smartphone screen's surface, tapping single-touch authentication <_w3a_sdt id="-1533792319" sdttag="goog_rdk_15">that uses sound waves to recognize and safeguard users. The sensor uses pulse echo sound reflections to create an image of the 3D fingerprint ridges and valleys<_w3a_sdt id="1477949222" sdttag="goog_rdk_16">, and is capable of imaging through wet fingers and contaminants.

<_w3a_sdt id="1875493331" sdttag="goog_rdk_19">At a mere 0.2mm<_w3a_sdt id="669148473" sdttag="goog_rdk_20">, it's ultra-thin, too. This enables OEMs to build cutting-edge form factors<_w3a_sdt id="519127374" sdttag="goog_rdk_23">, such as full glass edge-to-edge displays<_w3a_sdt id="-1847773891" sdttag="goog_rdk_24"> and flexible OLED displays.

'CES 2021 Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products<_w3a_sdt id="1045794750" sdttag="goog_rdk_29">,' says CES of the award. <_w3a_sdt id="485980951" sdttag="goog_rdk_31">'The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each.'

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max was recognized with an 'Embedded Technologies' category award. It's 17x bigger than its predecessor<_w3a_sdt id="-1201854952" sdttag="goog_rdk_34">, and <_w3a_sdt id="-1334752323" sdttag="goog_rdk_35">it enables new advanced security features and experiences including the ability to read two fingerprints simultaneously and to register one's fingerprint with a single tap.