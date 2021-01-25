Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QUALCOMM Incorporated    QCOM

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QUALCOMM Incorporated : Empowering students and educators to learn and teach from virtually anywhere

01/25/2021 | 11:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Empowering students and educators to learn and teach from virtually anywhere

How Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platforms offer education solutions for today and tomorrow

Jan 25, 2021

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

There has been a rapid transition in education, from classroom learning for the majority of students to remote learning. This unprecedented shift has revealed many challenges that further expand the homework gap, including lack of access to the devices or connectivity needed to keep pace with today's methods of learning and teaching. Approximately 1.3 billion of the world's school-age children do not have internet connection in their homes1 and ~70 percent of students around the world have been impacted by school closures related to the pandemic.2 Qualcomm Technologies is helping to solve these issues faced by teachers and students alike with education systems powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platforms.

Qualcomm Technologies is leading the charge with key industry leaders to solve for the needs of a rapidly accelerated digital transformation. We've been working with these leaders over the past year to help businesses<_w3a_sdt id="546114925" sdttag="goog_rdk_7"> and educators quickly adapt to the accelerated shift. The ability to work -as well as learn and teach -from anywhere is what we've been working toward for years with Snapdragon Always Connected PCs with Windows 10. We've also recently begun supporting Always Connected Chromebooks<_w3a_sdt id="1662425053" sdttag="goog_rdk_9"> as well.

High-quality learning experiences for students

With 4G LTE and 5G connectivity built right into the laptop, students can connect to the internet when there isn't a home internet connection, even in more remote areas lacking broadband service. <_w3a_sdt id="-877477546" sdttag="goog_rdk_11">Requiring online resources for research and learning<_w3a_sdt id="1475954358" sdttag="goog_rdk_12">, online classwork demands are increasing, punctuating the essential importance of connectivity to ensure students do not fall behind. And with more people working and learning from home, that means more demands on internet bandwidth. Having dedicated connectivity with 4G LTE or 5G helps ensure that work, learning, and play are not going to be competing for bandwidth, allowing for uninterrupted connections and experiences.

Powerful image and audio capabilities built right into the Snapdragon compute platform can help ensure that, when students are learning remotely, the experience can be as if they were in the classroom. Poor quality audio and video -garbled sound or blurry images - have proven to be an obstacle to remote learning, sometimes making it difficult to understand the ideas being conveyed by both teachers and students alike. It can be particularly frustrating for children to convey their ideas and feel as though they are being heard when faced with audio and video issues. By delivering some of the best audio and video capabilities available, Snapdragon devices remove these barriers.

It can be difficult for students to sit still in a class setting all day. That issue does not disappear when they're in a remote learning situation<_w3a_sdt id="1586417539" sdttag="goog_rdk_17">. Students still want to get up, stretch their legs, or change locations. The efficiency of Snapdragon compute platforms enables laptops that can deliver multiple days of battery life on a single charge, so students can feel free to stretch or move with the changing light of the day, and to not be tied to an outlet. While battery life can vary depending on what you<_w3a_sdt id="2029974127" sdttag="goog_rdk_20">'re working on, you can depend on Snapdragon platforms to deliver <_w3a_sdt id="1624417801" sdttag="goog_rdk_22">incredible battery life <_w3a_sdt id="7260725" sdttag="goog_rdk_23">that outperforms competing solutions.

Flexible deployment and robust security for teachers and administrators

<_w3a_sdt id="670381893" sdttag="goog_rdk_26">Both students and teachers<_w3a_sdt id="1438483343" sdttag="goog_rdk_28"> need reliable devices to stay productive. With Windows 10 and Chromebook options supporting modern device management and enterprise-grade security, administrators will be eased in their efforts to ensure that devices are kept functioning and <_w3a_sdt id="-259917154" sdttag="goog_rdk_30">that students <_w3a_sdt id="-270628982" sdttag="goog_rdk_31">can keep learning. Whether you<_w3a_sdt id="236366303" sdttag="goog_rdk_32">'re using Google Classrooms, Microsoft 365, or another suite of applications to manage the day-to-day activities of learning - in the classroom or remotely - Snapdragon compute platforms can deliver the performance and responsiveness needed to keep students engaged and productive.

There are a wide variety of Snapdragon platforms designed to meet the diverse needs of education, from entry-level Snapdragon 7c to premium designs with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform, Windows 10 PCs<_w3a_sdt id="1689800754" sdttag="goog_rdk_34">, and Chromebooks running the Chrome OS. Some great systems are available today from complete education solutions providers like JP-I<_w3a_sdt id="-1183132568" sdttag="goog_rdk_37">K. Sharp announced the <_w3a_sdt id="1225264474" sdttag="goog_rdk_38">Dynabook Chromebook C1in December 2020. At the BettFest conference, the new <_w3a_sdt id="-1886404481" sdttag="goog_rdk_39">Acer Chromebook 511 and the JP-IK Leap Connect T304 with Windows 10 were announced, powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform.

Supporting modern device management solutions, administrators will enjoy the ease of deployment and management of devices based on Snapdragon compute platforms to quickly get systems where they are needed and ensure they stay secure and productive.

Snapdragon compute platforms for education

Snapdragon compute platforms are designed for how we work and learn, <_w3a_sdt id="1675294439" sdttag="goog_rdk_43">both today and tomorrow. To learn more about Snapdragon compute platforms for education and find the systems that are right for you.

1. Sources: UNICEF, State of Broadband Report 2020, UN 2. U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee; Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

Miguel Nunes

Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies

About this author

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 04:27:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
04:28aQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Empowering students and educators to learn and teach fro..
PU
04:28aDEVELOPERS : Fast and efficient inference at the edge with Pilot AI
PU
04:28aGUEST POST FOR DEVELOPERS : Fundamentals of Voice UI, Part 1
PU
03:48aMEDIATEK : Taiwan's MediaTek Overtakes Qualcomm as China's Largest Smartphone Ch..
MT
01/25EXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate..
RE
01/25VINGROUP : Vietnam's Vingroup to raise $303.6 mln via bonds for phones, autos un..
RE
01/23AIMET MODEL ZOO : Highly accurate quantized AI models are now available
PU
01/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Honor, Google, Samsung
01/22QUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and..
PR
01/22Huawei founder praises U.S. tech in first word from company since Biden inaug..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 324 M - -
Net income 2021 6 880 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 186 B 186 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
QUALCOMM Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 162,81 $
Last Close Price 164,40 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President & Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED6.62%183 697
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.43%601 437
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.04%339 522
INTEL CORPORATION13.73%230 210
BROADCOM INC.6.21%189 130
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.29%158 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ