QUALCOMM Incorporated : FTC Request to Reconsider Qualcomm Antitrust Case Rejected by Appeals Court

By Brent Kendall

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider its decision earlier this year to throw out a government antitrust case against Qualcomm Inc.

The Federal Trade Commission had alleged the dominant cellphone chip maker engaged in illegal monopolization, but a three-judge panel on the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in August that the government hadn't proven its case.

The FTC asked the Ninth Circuit to re-hear the case with more judges participating. The court denied that request without comment Wednesday, a move that deals a near-final blow to the commission's case.

The commission's only remaining option would be to seek review from the Supreme Court.

