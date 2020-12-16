Log in
12/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Qualcomm and Google Announce Collaboration to Extend Android OS Support and Simplify Upgrades

Collaboration Designed to Equip Wide Range of Snapdragon Platforms with Four Android OS Versions and Four Years of Security Support

Dec 16, 2020SAN DIEGO

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Google announced their collaboration to enhance and extend Project Treblewith the goal of enabling more devices with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms to run the latest Android OS. The enhancements are intended to enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to upgrade their Snapdragon based devices to the latest Android OS without modifying Qualcomm Technologies' chipset-specific software and to use a common Android software branch to upgrade devices based on a wide range of Snapdragon mobile platforms across Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio. These enhancements are designed to reduce the time and resources required to upgrade Snapdragon based devices to the latest Android OS version.

As part of this collaboration with Google, Qualcomm Technologies will now support four Android OS versions and four years of security updates for all Snapdragon platforms utilizing the Project Treble enhancements, starting with the new Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform. These initiatives are designed to enable faster Android OS upgrades with fewer resources and a predictable software lifecycle for Snapdragon based devices, which together are expected to result in more consumers with Snapdragon based devices running the latest Android OS version.

'Google continues to work closely with our technology partners to increase the freshness of the Android ecosystem. <_w3a_sdt id="-324664401" sdttag="goog_rdk_20">Through this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we expect that Android users will have the latest OS upgrades and greater security on their devices,' said David Burke, vice president of Android engineering, Google.

'We are excited to work with Google to extend our support for Android OS and security updates on future Snapdragon mobile platforms utilizing the Project Treble enhancements,' said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'Through this collaboration, we expect accelerated Android OS upgrade on Snapdragon based devices while providing a superior user experience for end users.'

For more information on Qualcomm Technologies' collaboration with Google and the Android upgrade and security enhancements, please see the Google blog post here: https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2020/12/treble-plus-one-equals-four.html

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts

Pete Lancia

Corporate Communications

1-858-845-5959

corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Investor Relations

1-858-658-4813

ir@qualcomm.com

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
