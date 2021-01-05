Qualcomm names chip chief Cristiano Amon as CEO

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it
had named its President Cristiano Amon as chief executive,
replacing Steven Mollenkopf.
Amon has in recent years overseen the company's chip
division, which supplies processors to most of the Android phone
ecosystem and modem chips that help both Android devices and
Apple Inc's iPhones connect to wireless data networks.
San Diego-based Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of such
chips, and Amon has overseen the company's expansion into new
areas such as 5G communications and personal computers.
Mollenkopf, a 26-year company veteran, guided Qualcomm
through three crises: A hostile takeover attempt by Broadcom Inc
, an antitrust challenge by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and a protracted legal battle with Apple.
Qualcomm prevailed in all three cases, and Mollenkopf leaves
with its shares riding at nearly three times their value during
the depth of the crises. He will remain with Qualcomm as an
adviser for a period of time, the company said.
