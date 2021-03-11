Qualcomm : Incredible Zoom conference battery life with Snapdragon Compute Platforms

The need for connectivity is constantly growing, and the ability to video conference has become critical to professional and personal communication. Qualcomm Technologies develops breakthroughs like Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platforms, that allow us to connect, create, and collaborate virtually anywhere. It's the quality of these technologies and the benefits they provide that can enable the best real-world user experiences for video conferencing platforms like Zoom.

Mobile PCs equipped with the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform combine the best of what you love from your smartphone with the performance of a premium laptop. Advanced camera and audio capabilities can deliver crisp, clear audio and video, while built-in 4G LTE or 5G cellular can keep you securely and reliably connected in more places than ever. With industry-leading efficiency enabling ultra-thin, fan-less form factors, Snapdragon 8cx 5G is capable of extending the battery life of laptops running Zoom software - up to twice as long compared to the competition. In the video below, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G is a thinner platform and at the same time enables a larger battery, which can provide up to 3X longer battery life for this use case.