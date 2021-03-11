Log in
QUALCOMM, INC.

QUALCOMM, INC.

QCOM
Qualcomm : Incredible Zoom conference battery life with Snapdragon Compute Platforms

03/11/2021 | 02:50am EST
Incredible Zoom conference battery life with Snapdragon Compute Platforms [video]

Mar 10, 2021

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform enables better battery life and power efficiency on mobile PCs for longer Zoom calls.

The need for connectivity is constantly growing, and the ability to video conference has become critical to professional and personal communication. Qualcomm Technologies develops breakthroughs like Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platforms, that allow us to connect, create, and collaborate virtually anywhere. It's the quality of these technologies and the benefits they provide that can enable the best real-world user experiences for video conferencing platforms like Zoom.

Mobile PCs equipped with the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform combine the best of what you love from your smartphone with the performance of a premium laptop. Advanced camera and audio capabilities can deliver crisp, clear audio and video, while built-in 4G LTE or 5G cellular can keep you securely and reliably connected in more places than ever. With industry-leading efficiency enabling ultra-thin, fan-less form factors, Snapdragon 8cx 5G is capable of extending the battery life of laptops running Zoom software - up to twice as long compared to the competition. In the video below, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G is a thinner platform and at the same time enables a larger battery, which can provide up to 3X longer battery life for this use case.

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform integrates the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, so users can harness the incredible speeds being enabled by 5G connectivity. It supports the needs of today's remote workforce, with enterprise-grade security and 5G stability, helping teams across the globe stay connected and their data protected. To top things off, the platform comes equipped with a highly advanced and efficient AI architecture that reduces overall CPU reliance and enables deployment of groundbreaking applications as communication needs change.

At a time when connection is so important, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform is designed from the ground up to support and improve the technology you deserve for communication. With long battery life in highly portable laptops, advanced camera and audio, plus incredible connectivity, Snapdragon compute platforms define truly mobile laptops that enable productivity from anywhere.

Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Engage with us on

Twitter and LinkedIn

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

Miguel Nunes

Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies

About this author

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
