The next era of truly wireless audio: Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs

12/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST
The next era of truly wireless audio: Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs

Dec 16, 2020

Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Approximately five years ago, truly wireless earbuds supported by Qualcomm Technologies emerged on the scene, helping end-users to listen to their music and make voice calls with complete freedom from wires. At that time, many saw the potential for a 'hearable' device - an in-ear computer that could support a wide variety of useful audio features.

Determined to help make hearables a reality, we got to work, engineering multiple technology advances in our Bluetooth audio SoCs - driving down size, improving connectivity, adding processing power, and supporting extended battery life - helping pave the way for mainstream consumer adoption. Our State of Play Report 2020 shows that, today, truly wireless earbuds have taken over globally as the personal audio accessory of choice.

Our report also highlighted the top consumer demands in the truly wireless age, including:

  • more comfortable and discreet earbuds, as people use their devices for longer durations throughout the day
  • glitch-free, robust Bluetooth audio for seamless listening in virtually any environment
  • low latency streaming while gaming and video watching
  • better voice call clarity, for the increasing popularity of taking calls on-the-go
  • noise cancellation, driven by the number one earbud purchase driver: great sound quality
  • voice assistants, primarily due to the convenience of totally hands-free earbud control
  • longer battery life, even with all this added functionality
  • rich feature availability for consumers at a range of tiers
Helping to meet new consumer demands with QCC305x

The next era of truly wireless earbuds is about looking to meet this widespread consumer demand for new and advanced use cases at a range of price points. We designed the new Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs specifically to help our customers deliver on this. Based on our industry leading, ultra-low-power architecture, the QCC305x SoCs include support for a suite of our superior audio technologies, previously available only with our premium QCC5100 series.

The tech supported on the QCC305x includes wake word activated voice assistants, Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive at up to 96Khz audio resolution, Qualcomm aptX Voice, and 2-microphone Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression.

Designed to support LE Audio Another exciting capability built in to the new QCC305x SoCs is support for the upcoming Bluetooth LE Audio standard, which we believe will make new, wireless audio sharing use cases possible. One example is how LE Audio will look to allow users to share music on their smartphone with multiple Bluetooth speakers or headsets, letting their friends and family enjoy the same music, at the same time. Our support for LE Audio is alongsidethe current Bluetooth standard, and this dual-mode feature is critical for ensuring end-products are fit for purpose in the real world.

We are innovating across the ecosystem, inventing foundational technologies that can help to transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates. Our superior integrated connectivity and our work with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) means that we can help developers to support LE Audio with interoperability from the Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphone to the QCC305x-supported truly wireless earbud.

End-users should not have to wait long to experience the benefits of this true mobile-to-accessory optimization, thanks to our recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform. It's designed to bring sound quality, robustness, and responsiveness features, including Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 connectivity system with integrated Bluetooth 5.2 and Qualcomm aptX audio features, as well as mobile-side support for LE Audio.

Our audio technology mission is to deliver on our vision of the ultimate hearable device. This includes making rich features accessible to a wider range of OEMs and ODMs, and helping create the next era of truly wireless earbuds - full of valuable features and in new form factors for consumers around the world to enjoy.

Qualcomm QCC305x, QCC5100, Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm aptX Voice, Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression, Qualcomm Snapdragon, and Qualcomm FastConnect are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Engage with us on

Twitter and LinkedIn

Opinions expressed in the content posted here are the personal opinions of the original authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of Qualcomm Incorporated or its subsidiaries ('Qualcomm'). Qualcomm products mentioned within this post are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The content is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to be an endorsement or representation by Qualcomm or any other party. This site may also provide links or references to non-Qualcomm sites and resources. Qualcomm makes no representations, warranties, or other commitments whatsoever about any non-Qualcomm sites or third-party resources that may be referenced, accessible from, or linked to this site.

