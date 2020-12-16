The next era of truly wireless audio: Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs

Approximately five years ago, truly wireless earbuds supported by Qualcomm Technologies emerged on the scene, helping end-users to listen to their music and make voice calls with complete freedom from wires. At that time, many saw the potential for a 'hearable' device - an in-ear computer that could support a wide variety of useful audio features.

Determined to help make hearables a reality, we got to work, engineering multiple technology advances in our Bluetooth audio SoCs - driving down size, improving connectivity, adding processing power, and supporting extended battery life - helping pave the way for mainstream consumer adoption. Our State of Play Report 2020 shows that, today, truly wireless earbuds have taken over globally as the personal audio accessory of choice.

Our report also highlighted the top consumer demands in the truly wireless age, including:

more comfortable and discreet earbuds, as people use their devices for longer durations throughout the day

glitch-free, robust Bluetooth audio for seamless listening in virtually any environment

low latency streaming while gaming and video watching

better voice call clarity, for the increasing popularity of taking calls on-the-go

noise cancellation, driven by the number one earbud purchase driver: great sound quality

voice assistants, primarily due to the convenience of totally hands-free earbud control

longer battery life, even with all this added functionality

rich feature availability for consumers at a range of tiers

Helping to meet new consumer demands with QCC305x

The next era of truly wireless earbuds is about looking to meet this widespread consumer demand for new and advanced use cases at a range of price points. We designed the new Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs specifically to help our customers deliver on this. Based on our industry leading, ultra-low-power architecture, the QCC305x SoCs include support for a suite of our superior audio technologies, previously available only with our premium QCC5100 series.

The tech supported on the QCC305x includes wake word activated voice assistants, Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive at up to 96Khz audio resolution, Qualcomm aptX Voice, and 2-microphone Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression.